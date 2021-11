Whether they’re playing competitively or watching the action on Twitch, everyone in Eureka Springs High School’s Esports Club is getting in on the game. EAST facilitator Adam Louderback said the club started earlier this year, thanks to the computer-building skills of former student Kyle Plott. Plott, who graduated last year, spent this past summer literally bringing the computers in the EAST lab up to speed. Plott said he outfitted seven computers with high-end CPUs and new graphics cards.

