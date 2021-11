The end of the 2021 High School Football season is here, but so is the state playoffs. All three of Ouachita County's teams are in their playoffs after either winning their conference or coming in close or an excellent playoff spot. The Camden Fairview Cardinals (9-1; 6-0 in conference play), the Harmony Grove Hornets (7-3; 6-1 in conference play), and the Bearden Bears (0-10; 0-4 in conference play) are all preparing for the first round in their respective state playoffs.

OUACHITA COUNTY, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO