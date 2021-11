In the communications space, cloud migration begins with telephony. Telephony is so fundamental to how work gets done, and with premises-based phone systems being so reliable for so long, it’s easy to see why IT leaders may resist modernizing telephony by moving to the cloud. While the installed base of these systems remains large, cloud is the future for all forms of communications, and any doubts about that before the pandemic have largely been washed away given how well the cloud has performed since then.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO