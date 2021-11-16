49ers WR Deebo Samuel is a unicorn

It didn’t take long to see 49ers 2019 second-round pick Deebo Samuel was a little bit different from a run-of-the-mill wide receiver. His evolution in 2021 has solidified his status as the position-less unicorn that gives opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.

The pinnacle of what Samuel can offer the 49ers’ offense was on display Monday night when he spearheaded a San Francisco offense that bludgeoned the Rams for four quarters in a 31-10 win for the 49ers.

Over the course of the 49ers’ 64 offensive plays, Samuel notched five receptions and five carries. He scored once on the ground, and his 40-yard fourth-quarter touchdown made his performance one of the most unique in NFL history.

Samuel became the first player ever to rush five times, and haul in five receptions while scoring both on the ground and through the air per the Pro Football Reference Game Finder. (Falcons receiver-turned-running back Cordarrelle Patterson also accomplished this feat for Atlanta in Week 2, but he’s officially listed as a running back on Atlanta’s roster.)

What was remarkable Monday was there weren’t any tricks on the Samuel run plays. He was lining up as a running back, taking handoffs, and generating yards.

After a disappointing 2020 it looked like Samuel’s rookie year might’ve been his peak as a multifaceted playmaker. His unique, compact build and hard-nosed running style make him a prime candidate to fill a role not many players are built to handle. He’s affecting the passing game in all three levels and creating new ways to generate yards as a running back.

Don’t be surprised if this becomes a more regular plan for San Francisco’s offense. Getting Samuel the ball anywhere on the field continues to be effective, and lining him up in different spots is just adding more fuel for those opposing defensive coordinators’ nightmares.