49ers WR Deebo Samuel is a unicorn

By Kyle Madson
 6 days ago
It didn’t take long to see 49ers 2019 second-round pick Deebo Samuel was a little bit different from a run-of-the-mill wide receiver. His evolution in 2021 has solidified his status as the position-less unicorn that gives opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.

The pinnacle of what Samuel can offer the 49ers’ offense was on display Monday night when he spearheaded a San Francisco offense that bludgeoned the Rams for four quarters in a 31-10 win for the 49ers.

Over the course of the 49ers’ 64 offensive plays, Samuel notched five receptions and five carries. He scored once on the ground, and his 40-yard fourth-quarter touchdown made his performance one of the most unique in NFL history.

Samuel became the first player ever to rush five times, and haul in five receptions while scoring both on the ground and through the air per the Pro Football Reference Game Finder. (Falcons receiver-turned-running back Cordarrelle Patterson also accomplished this feat for Atlanta in Week 2, but he’s officially listed as a running back on Atlanta’s roster.)

What was remarkable Monday was there weren’t any tricks on the Samuel run plays. He was lining up as a running back, taking handoffs, and generating yards.

After a disappointing 2020 it looked like Samuel’s rookie year might’ve been his peak as a multifaceted playmaker. His unique, compact build and hard-nosed running style make him a prime candidate to fill a role not many players are built to handle. He’s affecting the passing game in all three levels and creating new ways to generate yards as a running back.

Don’t be surprised if this becomes a more regular plan for San Francisco’s offense. Getting Samuel the ball anywhere on the field continues to be effective, and lining him up in different spots is just adding more fuel for those opposing defensive coordinators’ nightmares.

SF

NFL Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Primetime Outing vs. Rams

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ shined under the primetime lights of "Monday Night Football." The wide receiver was dominant on the day, hauling in all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown while also adding five carries for 36 yards and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards. One of his most impressive plays of the night came on a 4th-and-6 as quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ connected with the wideout, who weaved through traffic to take the ball 40 yards for the score.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel racks up 133 total yards with two scores

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 5-of-5 targets for 97 yards and one touchdown while adding five rushes for 36 yards and another score in a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy Impact:. Samuel tore it up through the air and the ground on Sunday...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers' Davante Adams praises Deebo Samuel for huge game in 49ers win

Deebo Samuel has put the entire NFL on notice with his performance this season. The third-year receiver entered the 49ers' 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Levi's Stadium second in the NFL in receiving yards with 882. His monster season continued with an explosive game against...
NFL
kion546.com

49ers’ big-play WR Samuel adds new role as running back

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel was impressive enough as one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in the first half of the season. Now he’s added another role by lining up as a traditional running back as San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan keeps finding different ways to get the ball in the hands of one of the NFL’s most unique players. Samuel has caught 54 passes for 979 yards and five TDs, ranking second in the NFL in yards receiving as he has developed into a well-rounded receiver in his third NFL season. He then got five carries for 36 yards and a TD last week when lined up as a running back.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Deebo Samuel runs in for 8-yard TD vs. Rams

The 49ers answered a Rams touchdown with another long drive. This 11-play drive went 91 yards and ate 7:52 off the clock. A heavy diet of Elijah Mitchell and some key completions from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk set up San Francisco at the 8-yard-line. That’s where they were when Samuel took a handoff around the left side for a rushing touchdown to give the 49ers a 21-7 lead. Samuel has 32 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
NFL
SF

Will George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk Affect Deebo Samuel's Fantasy Production?

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is remarkably Pro Football Focus' No. 1 graded passer and fantasy's No. 1 scoring quarterback over the last two weeks, and game-script may again force him to throw plenty Monday night with the Rams heading into the matchup as four-point favorites. While Jimmy G may be tempting to start coming off a couple of big games and in a matchup with a high total (49.5 points), he's best left on fantasy benches this week. He's not a top-20 QB on the season (fantasy points per game), and PFF grades Garoppolo last among 36 qualifying QBs when pressured. He'll have to play Monday night without right tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and up against Aaron Donald and possibly Von Miller. There's also a non-zero chance SF turns to rookie ﻿Trey Lance﻿ if the score gets out of hand.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Deebo Samuel named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has morphed into a superstar this season and has been recognized for his talents after another impressive performance against the Rams. Samuel was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10 after being the catalyst in the 49ers' 31-10 upset over Los Angeles Monday night. This is the second time in three weeks Samuel has won the award.
NFL
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll to 31-10 win over Rams

Deebo Samuel amassed 133 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — as the San Francisco 49ers throttled the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday night. The 49ers dominated all aspects of the game against the Rams in earning a fifth straight victory...
NFL
SkySports

Deebo Samuel can be top-five wide receiver in the NFL, says former San Francisco 49ers star Pierre Garcon

Deebo Samuel is well on his way towards being recognised as a top-five receiver in the NFL, believes former San Francisco 49ers wideout Pierre Garcon. Much of the chatter entering Monday night had surrounded Odell Beckham Jr's debut for a Los Angeles Rams offense already headed up by the league's receiving leader Cooper Kupp, only to veer towards Samuel as he ran riot while guiding the San Francisco 49ers to a resounding 31-10 victory over their divisional rivals.
NFL
NFL

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again

Deebo Samuel﻿'s star shined bright on Monday Night Football, as the YAC demon ate the Los Angeles Rams alive, powering the San Francisco 49ers to a 31-10 home victory. Samuel caught all five of his targets for 97 yards and scooted for the cherry-on-top TD score on fourth down early in the final quarter. He also added five carries for 36 yards and an 8-yard TD. The third-year pro powered his way through the Rams defense, leading a domineering offensive effort from the Niners -- reminiscent of their 2019 Super Bowl run.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo continues trolling Donald after 49ers' win vs. Rams

Trolling Aaron Donald seems like a terrible idea. When you're Deebo Samuel, though, you can get away with pretty much anything right now. That includes continuing a mini beef with perhaps the most terrifying player in the NFL. Samuel's "Who's that?" caption on Instagram following the 49ers' 31-10 win over...
NFL
NBC Sports

Emmanuel Sanders' impact on Deebo, 49ers still being felt

SANTA CLARA — Emmanuel Sanders hasn’t played a snap for the 49ers in over 650 days but his influence still is evident with the team’s top players - most notably Deebo Samuel. In 2019, Samuel not only was learning coach Kyle Shanahan’s playbook but adjusting to his first season in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo's running skills on display in 49ers' rout of Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through 10 games this season, the expectation is that Deebo Samuel will make plays. How he has accomplished it has been less expected. In Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 49ers receiver led the team in rushing with eight carries for 79 yards, giving him nearly a 10 yards-per-run average. Samuel wasn’t targeted on a pass until the second half of the game at TIAA Bank Field, when he caught one of his two targets for 15 yards.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Deebo Samuel Gets Another Role On San Francisco 49ers: Running Back

SANTA CLARA (AP) — Deebo Samuel has already established himself as one of the league’s best wide receivers, but now he’s added another role by lining up as a traditional running back as San Francisco 49ers. Since signing Samuel back in 2019, Coach Kyle Shanahan keeps finding different ways to...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Film room: How Kyle Shanahan used Deebo Samuel to beat the Rams

The 49ers Monday night game versus the Rams had a familiar feel to it. In the two games against Los Angeles before this in 2020, the 49ers showcased a simple wrinkle on one of their running game staples by turning it into a pass play with Deebo Samuel. In 2021, they featured Deebo more like a running back in traditional alignments in the backfield with the same basic running game structure.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

