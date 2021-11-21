ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Weed Legalization Comes Closer to Reality & Could Open The Market for Interstate Commerce

 4 days ago
Federal legalization of marijuana is inching closer to reality, following Rep. Nancy Mace’s introduction of a bill that would decriminalize it and regulate it like alcohol. However, some marijuana operators are still focusing on certain states to help advance reforms .

“Today, only 3 states lack some form of legal cannabis. My home state of South Carolina permits CBD, Florida allows medical marijuana, California and others have full recreational use, for example,” Mace said in a statement on Nov. 15. “Every state is different. Cannabis reform at the federal level must take all of this into account. And it’s past time federal law codifies this reality.”

Mace said that the bill supports veterans, law enforcement, farmers, businesses, those with serious illnesses, and it is good for criminal justice reform.

“The States Reform Act takes special care to keep Americans and their children safe while ending federal interference with state cannabis laws. Washington needs to provide a framework which allows states to make their own decisions on cannabis moving forward. This bill does that.”

According to polling from Gallup, Pew, and Quinnipiac, nearly 70% of Americans want cannabis fully decriminalized and more than 90% want medical cannabis products available to patients and veterans, according to a statement on her website. Only three states lack some form of legal cannabis: Idaho, Kansas and Nebraska.

Companies are waiting for recreational sales to start in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Connecticut after voters approved measures in those populous states, according to Barron’s, but the big votes on recreational weed will probably be in Florida and Pennsylvania.

“We’ve been focusing our operations around three primary hubs, in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona,” Kim Rivers, the CEO of the world’s largest licensed marijuana seller, Trulieve Cannabis with 155 retail locations across 11 states, told Barron’s. In Pennsylvania, legalization of adult-use sales has support from the governor and legislators in both parties, she says, while a signature campaign will soon start in Florida to get a recreation-sales proposal on the ballot in the next state election, according to Barron’s.

The bill would decriminalize the product and pave the way towards interstate and international commerce. Similar to alcohol, individual states would be able to regulate use. Mace’s own state currently only allows the use of CBD, a non-intoxicating cannabis product.

As GOBankingRates previously reported , legalizing marijuana would reduce the regulatory obligations of marijuana companies while also allowing them to hold bank accounts, take out loans, get tax deductions and even be listed on the stock exchange.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Federal Weed Legalization Comes Closer to Reality & Could Open The Market for Interstate Commerce

thefreshtoast.com

4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
967 The Eagle

Could A Federal Bill Bring Legal Weed To Wisconsin?

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has introduced legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at a federal level. If a bill like this passes, it wouldn't mean that marijuana would be legal everywhere in the United States. It would just mean that the states could decide for themselves without the specter of breaking federal law looming over their heads.
Fox News

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace's cannabis decriminalization bill is personal – and a matter of principle

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has introduced legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and give states control over cannabis laws and regulations. Speaking to Fox News about the bill, named the States Reform Act, Mace discussed her previous work on cannabis reform through the state House in South Carolina. Mace pointed to her support of the state's Compassionate Care Act, which would allow people with illnesses such as cancer or glaucoma to use non-smokable forms of pot.
Reason.com

This Republican's Marijuana Legalization Bill Aims To Build Bipartisan Support for Repealing Federal Prohibition

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) unveiled a "discussion draft" of a marijuana legalization bill last July, he said he wanted to start a conversation that would eventually produce legislation resolving the longstanding conflict between the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and state laws that allow medical or recreational use of cannabis. But his 163-page Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was full of unnecessarily contentious provisions that seemed likely to alienate potential Republican allies. A bill unveiled today by Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) tries to address that problem by outlining a simpler and less burdensome approach that entails less federal involvement, lower taxes, and greater deference to state policy choices.
marijuanamoment.net

Republican Lawmakers File Bill To Tax And Regulate Marijuana As Alternative To Democratic Proposals

Several Republican members of Congress introduced a bill on Monday to federally legalize and tax marijuana as an alternative to pending far-reaching Democratic-led reform proposals and scaled-down GOP cannabis descheduling legislation. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is sponsoring the bill—titled the States Reform Act—along with a handful of initial Republican cosponsors....
San Francisco Chronicle

Republicans are finally ready to legalize cannabis

Efforts to legalize cannabis have largely been the work of Democrats, with Republicans usually leading the efforts to prevent it. That dynamic appears to finally be changing today with the introduction of the States Reform Act, or SRA. Introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and co-sponsored by five other Republican...
azmarijuana.com

GOP Rep. Introduces Bill to Federally Legalize Cannabis

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation on November 15 that would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level and regulate its use like alcohol. Titled the States Reform Act, the Republican legislation would defer to state authorities on matters of prohibition and regulation. Today, only 3 states lack...
Axios

South Dakota Supreme Court rules against marijuana legalization

The South Dakota Supreme Court Wednesday upheld a lower court's nullification of a voter-approved amendment to the state's constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use. Why it matters: The ruling is a major setback for legalization advocates and a victory for Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who strongly opposes recreational...
thefreshtoast.com

GOP Lawmakers Officially File Cannabis Legalization Bill Joining Dems In Push To Regulate And Tax Weed

When news of the GOP-led legalization draft was initially reported, it seemed clear that a republican effort would be essential for any real legal movement to proceed. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is officially laying out her cannabis legalization plan, the States Reform Act, co-sponsored by at least a half-dozen Republicans, which will essentially legalize cannabis on a federal level “in a manner consistent with the right of states to determine what level of cannabis reform or legalization each state wants to regulate, or not.”
uticaphoenix.net

Legal Myths and Reality by Judge Joan Shkane

This is a continuing discussion of Legal Myths and Reality, because those informed are always the most successful. Please note: Senator Sam Ervin, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Watergate in the preface to their report pointed out that the law is not self-executing. It must be executed by humans. And therefore, it must not be in the hands of those who are not faithful to it.
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Senate Bill Would Allow Medical Marijuana For Any Patient Who Can ‘Reasonably Be Expected’ To Benefit

A new bill seeks to expand and streamline Ohio’s medical cannabis program as other lawmakers pursue adult-use legalization. Ohio senators have filed legislation that represents a broad revision of the state’s medical marijuana system. Among the changes is language expanding access to the drug if a physician “reasonably” believes their patient’s symptoms would be relieved or they would otherwise benefit from marijuana.
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

