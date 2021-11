The Terrebonne Parish School Board met Tuesday with a couple of items that sparked emotional discussions for community members, parents, and educators. School Board Member and Vice-Chairman Matthew Ford said he thought the meeting had a good discussion and although it was a little out of the ordinary, there are times that these discussions are needed. “I always appreciate them because we actually have community members involved and voice their opinions. That’s always a good thing,” he said. Not only is he a school board member, but he is also a high school educator in Lafourche Parish, so he does get first-hand insight on these issues.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO