Public Health

CDC Puts More 4 European Nations on Highest-Risk List

By Ralph Ellis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov 17, 2021 -- As a new wave of COVID-19 sweeps parts of Europe, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added Iceland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the English Channel island of Guernsey to its list of highest-risk travel destinations for Americans. Those nations are...

CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
Shin

New Study: COVID-19 Was Spreading Much Earlier than We Thought in the U.S. and Europe

In March 2020, only 1-3% of actual COVID cases were detected in the U.S., researchers found in a study published in the highly prestigious science journal, Nature, this week, titled "Cryptic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the first COVID-19 wave." Only <3% of detected cases mean that SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus of COVID-19, was actively spreading by early January 2020, right after the discovery of COVID-19 in China in December 2019.
Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game-changer

A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer. Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects. That means no headaches, fevers, nausea or...
The Week

How Germany is beating COVID, and what America can learn

Germany is in a "much better position" than America to say "auf wiedersehen" to COVID-19, thanks to a series of basic, manageable measures helping mitigate Delta variant-associated risk, writes Yascha Mounk for The Atlantic. That said, U.S. officials could therefore try and learn a thing or two from their European counterparts.
POLITICO

A ‘deadly threat’ to Haiti

COVID IS ONE OF HAITI’S MANY PROBLEMS — In July, a cadre of men sneaked into the residence of Haiti’s president and killed him in his bedroom — an assassination that further deepened the Caribbean nation’s political instability. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tropical depression devastated Haiti,...
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
The Week

'Europe is back at the epicenter' of COVID-19, WHO warns. 'Enough idiocy,' Italian official tells anti-vaxxers.

The World Health Organization warned Thursday about rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe. In the past week alone, the Europe region saw 1.8 million new COVID-19 cases and 24,000 deaths, or 59 percent of global cases and nearly half the world's coronavirus deaths. "If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year," warned WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge.
