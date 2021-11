Gas prices are up more than a dollar compared to this time last year. In Maryland we're a few cents less than the national average. The national average per gallon is $3.42, up more than $1.30 since last year. In Maryland, the average is $3.38, compared to $2.19 last year. According to AAA, the last time prices his this mark was September 2014.

TOWSON, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO