Holly Dunn You Really Had Me Going (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Ingrid Andress Wishful Drinking music video featuring fellow country artist Sam Hunt . . . The Ingrid Andress Wishful Drinking song was released in 2021. “I’ve never done anything like ‘Wishful Drinking’ before,” Andress said in a press statement. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time. I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration.” Hunt said he was also excited about working with her. “I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter,” he said in the statement. “When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO