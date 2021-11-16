ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Dunn You Really Had Me Going (music video and lyrics)

By steve
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching the Holly Dunn "You Really Had Me Going" music video and see the song details here. . . . The Holly Dunn You Really Had Me Going song was released in September 1990 as the first single from her album “Heart Full of Love”. This song was Dunn’s second...

Lady Antebellum “I Run To You” Music Video and Lyrics

"I Run To You" helped put country music trio Lady Antebellum on the map! Enjoy viewing the music video and complete lyrics here. Lady Antebellum‘s “I Run to You” was released on January 26, 2009 as the third and final single from the group’s self-titled debut album. The song became the trio’s first number one single and won the 2009 CMA Single of the Year Award and the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. In 2013, the song was certified 2× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This song was ranked at the #1 Country Song of the year for 2009 by Billboard.
John Michael Montgomery I Swear (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the John Michael Montgomery I Swear music video and see the song details here... The John Michael Montgomery I Swear song version was released in November 1993 as the lead single from Montgomery’s album “Kickin’ It Up”. This song spent four weeks at number-one on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and later crossed over to pop radio and reaching number 42 on the US Billboard Hot 100. This tune was also ranked the #1 country music song of the year for 1994 on the Billboard Country Year-end chart.
Thomas Rhett “Die A Happy Man” [Music Video and Lyrics]

Country music star Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" music video co-stars his wife, Lauren Akins. Watch it here!. Country music star Thomas Rhett co-wrote “Die a Happy Man” with Sean Douglas and Joe Spargur. The song was released in September 2015 as the second single from his second studio album, Tangled Up. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Country singles chart starting November 14, 2015 and stayed at the top for 17 weeks.
Don Williams I’ll Be Here in the Morning (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Don Williams "I'll Be Here in the Morning" official music video and see the song details here. . . The Don Williams I‘ll Be Here in the Morning song was released in 2014 for his :”Reflections” album. The song encourages a lover to not worry and that special person they care about as that person will be there for them. Don Williams was an active country music artist from 1967 until he passed away in in 2017. He was one of the best-selling male vocalists in country music in the 1970s and early 1980s Don released 25 studio albums and 3 live albums in his career.
Holly Dunn
Mary Chapin Carpenter Shut Up and Kiss Me (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Mary Chapin Carpenter "Shut Up and Kiss Me" music video and see the song details here... The Mary Chapin Carpenter Shut Up and Kiss Me song was released in August 1994 as the first single from her album Stones in the Road. This song became her only number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart on November 19, 1994 and also peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100. This tune also won Carpenter a Grammy Award in 1995 for “Best Female Country Vocal Performance”.
Johnny Cash God’s Gonna Cut You Down (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Johnny Cash "God's Gonna Cut You Down" music video that features 36 famous artists dressed in black . . . The Johnny Cash God’s Gonna Cut You Down cover of this classic song was recorded in 2003 and the music video was done in 2006. Many different artists have covered this song. The “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” song is also known as “God Almighty’s Gonna Cut You Down”, “God’s Gonna Cut ‘Em Down”, “Run On” and “Sermon” and is a traditional American folk song.
Bucky Covington A Different World (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Bucky Covington A Different World music video and see the song details here.... The Bucky Covington A Different World song was released in January 2007 as the lead single from his album Bucky Covington. This song peaked at number 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Alan Jackson Someday (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "Someday" music video and see the song details here. . . The Alan Jackson Someday song was was released in August 1991 as the second single from Jackson’s second album, Don’t Rock The Jukebox. The song peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart on November 9, 1991. Watch the music video for “Someday” and see the song lyrics below.
Joe Diffie Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Joe Diffie "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox" music video and see the song details here. . . The Joe Diffie Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox song was released in July 1993 as the second single from his album “Honky Tonk Attitude”. This tune peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in 1993.
Carrie Underwood Before He Cheats (Music Video and Lyrics)

This song helped Carrie Underwood become a household name. The Carrie Underwood Before He Cheats song was her third wide-release single from her debut studio album, Some Hearts (2005). It was the fifth release from the album overall. The song became an huge crossover success, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks starting November 11, 2006. The tune also reached the top five on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart, and becoming a top ten hit on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Before He Cheats” reached number eight and achieved a longevity of 64 consecutive weeks on the chart, making it the eighth longest-charting single in the history of the Hot 100 chart.
Sam Hunt Leave The Night On (Music Video and Lyrics)

Sam Hunt's "Leave The Night On" landed him on the music radar as a recording artist in 2014 and became his very first song to reach #1 on the country music charts..... The Sam Hunt Leave the Night On song was released on June 16, 2014 as the lead single from his debut studio album, Montevallo. This became Sam Hunt’s first song to reach #1 on the Billboard Country music charts.
Ingrid Andress Wishful Drinking with Sam Hunt (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Ingrid Andress Wishful Drinking music video featuring fellow country artist Sam Hunt . . . The Ingrid Andress Wishful Drinking song was released in 2021. “I’ve never done anything like ‘Wishful Drinking’ before,” Andress said in a press statement. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time. I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration.” Hunt said he was also excited about working with her. “I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter,” he said in the statement. “When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her, I was all in.”
