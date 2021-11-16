Holly Dunn You Really Had Me Going (music video and lyrics)

This song helped Carrie Underwood become a household name. The Carrie Underwood Before He Cheats song was her third wide-release single from her debut studio album, Some Hearts (2005). It was the fifth release from the album overall. The song became an huge crossover success, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks starting November 11, 2006. The tune also reached the top five on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart, and becoming a top ten hit on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Before He Cheats” reached number eight and achieved a longevity of 64 consecutive weeks on the chart, making it the eighth longest-charting single in the history of the Hot 100 chart.
