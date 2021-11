The pandemic brought people to do work without having to leave houses and travel to work. It has been a total convenience - the setup where you can work even at the comfort of your bed, without you having to prepare, dress up, put on make-up and spend time on the road. The changes that came with it were mostly beneficial to the employees. As for the employers, they were also able to cut costs although many would still prefer everyone to be in the office for ease of monitoring. When the virus scares ease up a little, reporting to offices resumed.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO