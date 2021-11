Since 2017, 15 PhD students in the Department of Economics at The New School for Social Research (NSSR) have been named Harry Magdoff and Paul Sweezy Fellows. A $1 million gift from an anonymous donor helped establish the fellowships, which provide recipients with three years of full funding. Now, the same donor has committed another nearly $1 million for the continuation of the fellowships.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO