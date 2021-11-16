ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent Emergency Care Services – 24 Hour ER

ercare24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast, Convenient 24-Hour Urgent Emergency Care Services. At SignatureCare Emergency Center, we believe urgent emergency care should be fast and convenient. We guarantee that you and your family will not wait around our emergency room for a physician – wait times for urgent emergency care services in our ER is 10...

ercare24.com

Cheboygan Tribune

Bay Street Orthopaedics continues growth, offering urgent care services

PETOSKEY — Bay Street Orthopaedics & Spine's chief executive officer Justin Blohm — like many in the health care industry — acknowledges the past 20 months have not been the easiest. However, his surgical and non-surgical orthopaedic practice, which has seven locations in the Northern Michigan region including Petoskey, Charlevoix,...
PETOSKEY, MI
staradvertiser.com

Ambulances may now take patients to urgent care in Kapolei

Residents of Kapolei who call 911 for medical emergencies will have the option of being transferred to an urgent care facility, rather than a hospital emergency department, under a new program launched by state and county officials that could help alleviate pressure on emergency rooms and ambulance services. Mahalo for...
KAPOLEI, HI
wrvo.org

New urgent care in downtown Syracuse aims cut unnecessary ER visits

A new urgent care center has opened in downtown Syracuse, which could help to ease some of the city’s overcrowded emergency rooms. The Syracuse Community Health Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, offering emergency care to anyone who comes through its doors. CEO Mark Hall said those extended hours can help many people who might be otherwise be forced to go to an emergency room for treatment of minor ailments, like infections, cuts or sprains.
SYRACUSE, NY
Texas State
Inside Nova

Inova partners with DispatchHealth to provide in-home urgent care

Inova has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring on-demand medical care to patients in their homes for urgent illnesses and injuries that do not require an emergency room visit. Inova will be leveraging DispatchHealth’s platform which delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care to patients for a wide range of injuries and...
HEALTH SERVICES
Toledo Blade

ProMedica Toledo Hospital brings new hybrid emergency and urgent care to Maumee

Residents of Maumee and surrounding communities now have access to a new innovative model of care at Lucas County’s first freestanding, hybrid ER and urgent care. ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency and Urgent Care, located at 1075 Medical Center Parkway in Maumee (on the Anthony Wayne Trail just east of the I-475 interchange), combines all the convenience of an urgent care with all the expertise of an ER under one roof.
MAUMEE, OH
Athens Daily Review

CHRISTUS hosts groundbreaking for new Emergency Care Center

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the new 24-hour new Emergency Care Center in Athens. Construction of the facility is expected to begin later this year. The new facility, conveniently located at the familiar CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic site at 1505 Hwy. 19, features new...
ATHENS, TX
erienewsnow.com

UPMC Officials Discuss Busy Urgent Care

A packed parking lot at UPMC's Urgent Care can only mean one thing, a lot of people are waiting to see a doctor. "There's a lot of things going around right now that are not COVID, and are drawing people into our Urgent Cares", explained Lynn Rupp the Vice President of Administrative Services UPMC Hamot.
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

4 Strategies for Urgent Care to Thrive During the Pandemic and Beyond

A year of constantly shifting gears to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and meet patient needs further solidified the essential role urgent cares play during large-scale public health crises. Subsequently, the pandemic is continuing to change the way patients use and view urgent care. By the end of 2020, urgent care saw a 58% increase in visit volumes on average, and Covid-19 testing and vaccinations had accounted for 60% of all visits. New patient volumes increased by 23% over the same year, saving urgent care from plummeting reimbursement rates, which had declined due to the lower acuity, Covid-related care being provided. As it stands today, visit volumes have now reached (and in some cases exceeded) their winter peaks volumes levels, adding to volatility in 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
Syracuse.com

Downtown Syracuse gets its first urgent care center

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Community Health Center has opened an urgent care center in downtown Syracuse to serve patients 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic at the health center’s main location at 819 S. Salina St. is the first and only urgent care center downtown. It is open to everyone, not just health center patients. The urgent care will add weekend hours in the near future.
SYRACUSE, NY
stanfordmag.org

Emergency Medicine Doctor Pioneered Health Care in the Wild

Paul Auerbach excelled at responding to medical emergencies of a particular order. One of the founders of what became known as wilderness medicine, Auerbach was an authority on how to treat everything from snake bites, bear attacks and extreme altitude sickness to mushroom poisoning and lightning strikes. Paul Stuart Auerbach,...
STANFORD, CA

