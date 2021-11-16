Urgent Emergency Care Services – 24 Hour ER

A year of constantly shifting gears to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and meet patient needs further solidified the essential role urgent cares play during large-scale public health crises. Subsequently, the pandemic is continuing to change the way patients use and view urgent care. By the end of 2020, urgent care saw a 58% increase in visit volumes on average, and Covid-19 testing and vaccinations had accounted for 60% of all visits. New patient volumes increased by 23% over the same year, saving urgent care from plummeting reimbursement rates, which had declined due to the lower acuity, Covid-related care being provided. As it stands today, visit volumes have now reached (and in some cases exceeded) their winter peaks volumes levels, adding to volatility in 2021.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO