In the following parts of the post, SW and DS stand for Software and Data Science respectively. With great planning and clean implementation with a smart design, great software can be released. ​For the DS projects, I would like to add a data analysis section between Demand and Planning phases. In this phase, first, the hypothesis is defined, existing or possible data sources are checked and validated, and the validation of the hypothesis is done. At any step of this process, I have seen that the project can be stopped or modified. As in life, unless we have any basis, it is one of the best decisions to give up on our hypothesis as soon as it falters.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO