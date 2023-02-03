ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Online Florists for Valentine's Day

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sending an unexpected bouquet is a sure-fire way to bring a smile to anyone’s face, especially on Valentine’s Day. You don’t have to visit Hollywood’s favorite florists in order to treat your loved ones to an awards season-worthy arrangement — the best online flower delivery services allow you to easily order stylish stems that are guaranteed to arrive fresh and on time regardless of the destination or occasion.

Whether you’re showing your appreciation for a welcoming host, a family member, best friend, a stressed showrunner or a hard-working producer, we’ve rounded up the best online florists for Valentine’s Day that offer same- and next-day delivery as well as scheduled deliveries before or on Saturday, Feb. 14 and other upcoming festivities — check out our favorites below.

1. UrbanStems

Offering same- and next-day delivery, UrbanStems recently launched a collection with Netflix and Shondaland of Bridgerton -inspired bouquets , just in time for Valentine’s Day . The company specializes in easy gifting and luxurious arrangements sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, from bright and modern bouquets with roses to evergreen dried arrangements in eye-popping colors. You can also add on vases, balloons and customized greeting cards alongside thoughtfully curated gifts such as Nest candles and Sugarfina sweets, to name a few.

Bi-weekly, weekly and monthly subscriptions are also available for $55 to $105 per delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0CrV_0czfgPsy00
Urban Stems The Burning Romance $140

Buy now

2. FTD

FTD is among the best Valentine’s Day online flower delivery services for its speedy delivery options (including same-day ) and the sheer number of options for holidays, birthdays, congratulations, condolences, retirements and other occasions. Expect to find modern arrangements and centerpieces comprised of roses, daisies, carnations, tulips and snapdragons (among many other stems) as well as food gift boxes, bonsai trees, orchids and other plants and treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JHFf_0czfgPsy00
FTD Pink Picnic Basket (reg. $80 and up) $65

Buy now

3. Flowerbx

From peonies to classic pink roses, Flowerbx ‘s selection of Valentine’s Day flowers , centerpieces, bouquets and candles makes it easy to send luxurious blooms and gifts, especially if you’re in Los Angeles or New York. Choose from stem counts between 20 to 100, and add on Charbonnel et Walker truffles and other treats. If your recipient is in L.A. or Manhattan, you can get same-day delivery if you order by 1 p.m. local time Monday through Friday; the cutoff for next-day delivery for the East and West Coasts is by midnight Monday through Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKBac_0czfgPsy00
Flowerbx Pink Mondial Roses $95 and up

Buy now

4. RoseBox

From custom initial arrangements and mini boxes to statement centerpieces and more, RoseBox creates an array of designs featuring its preserved natural roses that stay fresh for an entire year. Send round boxes filled with sorbet peach flowers, square mirrored boxes with cobalt blue blooms or a custom jumbo black velvet boxes with 150 silver stems, to name just a few options. You can also add a free greeting card or add on gift wrapping, jewelry, custom box messages and more personalization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awIxl_0czfgPsy00
RoseBox Custom Modern Mini Half Ball (reg. $399) $299

Buy now

5. Amazon

The e-commerce giant’s marketplace includes farm-fresh flowers from a host of online florists, including Benchmark Bouquets, Aquarossa Farms, GlobalRose, Stargazer Barn and many others as well as arrangements from your local Whole Foods Market. Keep in mind that most flowers aren’t eligible for Amazon’s speedy Prime delivery, but you can still choose free shipping on select items to be delivered in as little as four days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmEVI_0czfgPsy00

Buy: Benchmark Bouquets Red Elegance with Vase (Fresh Cut Flowers) $40.03

6. 1-800Flowers

1-800Flowers offers nearly every gifting option you can think of beyond bouquets — from gourmet fruit baskets to personalized jewelry and more. The company’s umbrella of brands includes Harry & David , The Popcorn Factory , Cheryl’s Cookies , Wolferman’s Bakery , Shari’s Berries , Simply Chocolate , Personalization Mall , 1-800Baskets and other online delivery services, so there are plenty of other ways to complement your Valentine’s Day gifts .

Same-day delivery is available (thanks to the company’s network of local florists) and 1-800Flowers’ website makes it easy to shop for specific occasions and upcoming celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8HU9_0czfgPsy00
1-800Flowers Pink Rose & Lily Bouquet (reg. $65 and up) $60 and up

Buy now

7. The Bouqs Co.

California-based The Bouqs Co. is known for its fashionable, farm-direct floral bouquets, all arranged by local florists who use sustainably grown blooms. The online company offers same- or next-day delivery on its arrangements and gift-ready plants for every type of occasion and recipient, and you can add on stylish vases and customize the number of stems. (Plus, use code GALENTINE for 20 percent off sitewide for a limited time.)

We like that you can subscribe to regular shipments (whether for yourself or someone else) starting at $44 per month. The monthly subscription can be customized by the arrival date, spray size and recipient, making it a great option if you send flowers frequently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWyXy_0czfgPsy00
The Bouqs Cupcake $49 and up

Buy now

8. Floom

What’s great about Floom is that the company works with independent and local florists, allowing you to support small businesses while enjoying the conveniences of online flower delivery services for Valentine’s Day. The brand offers same- and next-day delivery in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, L.A., New York, San Diego, San Francisco and most other major U.S. cities, and its bouquets range from classic congratulatory roses to chic rustic arrangements to cascading blossoms worthy of Bridgerton .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVCGG_0czfgPsy00
Wild Stems LA Charming Centerpiece $225

Buy now

9. Teleflora

Whether your loved ones live in the U.S. or abroad, Teleflora ‘s convenient local and international flower delivery lets you surprise them with a fresh bouquet for Valentine’s Day . The L.A.-based online flower retailer offers arrangements for birthdays and other occasions that are handmade by their network of over 30,000 florists across the globe, and you can add festive mylar balloons, stuffed animals and chocolates to your package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SI9ny_0czfgPsy00
Teleflora's Rustic Holiday Wreat's Modern Lovely Bouquet $105 and up

Buy now

10. The Sill

If your recipient prefers living greenery in order to permanently spruce up their home or office, The Sill is among the best online plant delivery services for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and other celebrations. The New York-born company takes the guesswork out of pairing leaves with the right vessels, and you can shop pre-potted heart-leaf hoyas , succulents, ZZ plants ( Zamioculcas zamiifolia ), snake plants, fiddle-leaf fig trees and more. For delivery by Valentine’s Day, place your online orders by Feb. 7.

Prefer to pick up your online order in person? You can do so at the company’s locations in NYC and Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arMPi_0czfgPsy00
The Sill Pink Watercolor Orchid $102

Buy now

11. ProFlowers

Owned by gift delivery behemoth FTD, ProFlowers offers a more curated collection of Valentine’s Day bouquets and festive arrangements, saving you precious time from endless scrolling. The company works with farms that abide by fair labor and sustainability practices and says it regularly audits its partners in the U.S. and abroad.

Last-minute V-Day shoppers can order for same- or next-day delivery, as well as schedule flowers to arrive in advance. In addition to arrangements for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and other occasions, the company carries corporate gifting options as well as plants, gourmet food baskets and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCWe2_0czfgPsy00
.
ProFlowers Hey Cupid Hyacinth Bulb Garden $38

Buy now

12. Venus et Fleur

For stylish sprays of roses that last all year long, Venus et Fleur is the best online floral delivery service for blooms that look vibrant for 365 days. The company offers a variety of Valentine’s Day options featuring their signature Eternity Roses (which are preserved with non-allergenic wax) in a range of designs and colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kKNO_0czfgPsy00
Venus et Fleur Small Heart $359

Buy now

13. Bloomscape

For the green-thumbed flower cultivator, look to Bloomscape for a gift that keeps on giving (and growing) beyond Valentine’s Day. The company offers gift-ready indoor plants as well as outdoor annuals at a range of price points that your recipient can plant wherever they want. If you prefer to send a potted plant, you can choose from money trees of all sizes, red prayer plants, pineapple bromeliads and other eye-catching stems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16id6c_0czfgPsy00
Bloomscape Stromanthe Triostar (reg. $99) $79

Buy now

14. Fresh Sends

Launched in 2019, Fresh Sends puts a fun and effortless spin on the traditional floral delivery experience by offering just one fashionable bouquet that changes daily. The brand creates a stylish arrangement from “the freshest pick of flowers” based on what’s in season, and your blooms-in-a-box will come with a handwritten card. Next-day nationwide shipping is available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQWYn_0czfgPsy00
Fresh Sends The Send $64 to $94

Buy now

Oct. 13, 2022, 2:59 p.m. Updated to remove Floracracy , which is no longer taking online orders effective Oct. 1.

