Fake Food Covers Empty Grocery Store Shelves as Shortages Worsen

By Inside Edition Staff
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStores are doing their best not to draw customers’ attention to the fact that shelves are much emptier than they...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
theeastcountygazette.com

Grocery Shelves Going Empty Again? How To Prepare

Early on during the pandemic, there has been a wide shortage on grocery supplies. There were a lot of reasons for this: one, it could be the massive hoarding by consumers to store food in their own residences, and another reason could be due to scarcity in materials and production.
actionnewsnow.com

Redding grocery stores prices up as inflation drives up food prices

REDDING CALIF.-Inflation is hitting people where it hurts your bank accounts, especially at grocery stores. Action News Now talked to some people about an increase in their grocery bills. One of those people who has noticed a significant increase is Carrie Westby. "As far as grocery shopping weekly or bi-weekly,...
EatThis

Shoppers Say These 6 Grocery Items Have Majorly Shrunk in Size

By now, shoppers have become well acquainted with this year's rising grocery prices. With supply chain delays, the decreased labor market, and production shortages, costs of goods have increased—and they aren't expected to go down anytime soon. In fact, one supermarket CEO predicted another 10% spike in food prices before the end of 2021.
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
NewsChannel 36

Local grocery store reacts to rising food prices

Big Flats, NY (WENY)-- Food prices continue to surge across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic causes supply shortages and delayed shipping. Paul Minier owns Minier's Supermarket in Big Flats. He says that certain products had higher prices earlier on, but now every food item is catching up. "Over the...
cbslocal.com

Bay Area Grocery Stores Facing Shortages Of Items On Thanksgiving Shopping Lists

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A little more two weeks before Thanksgiving, shoppers may be facing shortages on supermarket shelves of items for the traditional holiday meal. Before you grab your cart and head into the store, expect to pay record high prices. The supply chain crush led to soaring car prices, and it’s now impacting your holiday meal, too.
lehighvalleystyle.com

Bethlehem Food Co-Op Celebrates 1,000 Members and a Brick-and-Mortar Grocery Store

It’s an exciting time to be a member of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. Ten years after the idea for the co-op first took root, the group is celebrating two important milestones: welcoming its 1,000th member and overseeing construction of its first brick-and-mortar grocery store. “I gotta keep pinching myself,” says Kelly Allen, a member of the co-op and outgoing board chair. “It feels amazing.”
XL Country 100.7

Town & Country Foods Plans to Purchase Bozeman Grocery Store

Montana based company Town & Country Foods has entered into an agreement to purchase Heeb's Fresh Market, according to Travis Frandsen, President of Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods plans to rebrand Heeb's and take over operations on January 1, 2022. Town & Country Foods and Heeb's Fresh Market are both independent grocery stores, and purchasing Heeb's made sense, said Frandsen.
MassLive.com

As Thanksgiving approaches, food banks, grocery stores struggle amidst shortages and rise of 5.3% in food prices in the last year

On Wednesday, the United States Department of Labor announced inflation numbers, confirming that the consumer price index, which includes products ranging from rent to healthcare to groceries and gas, rose 6.2% from the last year — the largest increase since December of 1990. Food prices, in particular, rose 5.3% in...
News4Jax.com

Bare shelves becoming common sight at grocery stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First, it was toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Now, just about everything from baked goods to Gatorade is hard to find on store shelves. News4Jax on Tuesday walked around stores, including the Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard, in the middle of the day — before the rush of the evening crowd came in. You could tell there were certain sections of the store that are struggling to stay filled. There were bare shelves from the refrigerated section to the snack aisle.
TrendHunter.com

Festive Grocery Store Coffees

These Nestlé Starbucks coffees are being launched as an at-home product lineup that will provide consumers with a way to enjoy some of their favorite festive flavors from the comfort of their home. The coffees come in two flavor options including Holiday Blend and Toffee Nut Latte, which both come...
ourquadcities.com

Davenport family grows, cans food instead of going to the grocery store

Some people in the Quad Cities area have a different way of getting food to avoid the higher prices at the grocery store. Wayne and Karen Hean live at Rolling View Farm in Davenport. They grow and can almost all of the food they eat. They say it’s healthier and more cost efficient than going to the store.
DAVENPORT, IA

