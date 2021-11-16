ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

10 Warming Dinners Perfect for November Weeknights

By Claire Brito
rachaelraymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Thanksgiving around the corner and chilly evenings creeping up sooner than ever this...

www.rachaelraymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Easy, Last Minute Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

When it comes to Thanksgiving side dishes, the more the merrier! But finding the time to prepare all the good stuff that supports the show becomes daunting as the holiday draws near. Don’t get discouraged! With twists on traditional favorites, time saving tips, and recipes that use fewer ingredients, you...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Food Drink
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

22 Easy Hors d’Oeuvres for Holiday Entertaining

People sometimes get confused between appetizers and hor d’oeuvres. Which is which? What’s the difference? There’s no officially mandated distinction between the two, but in common parlance, an appetizer is the first course of a meal, usually served sitting at the table. In French, the term “hors d’oeuvre” (purists insist it can’t be pluralized, even […]
RECIPES
MONTCO.Today

Normandy Farm Thanksgiving Dinners To-Go Are Perfect to Celebrate the Holiday with Family

As we roll into the holiday season, we are aware of just how excited we are for Thanksgiving this year. Start with Normandy Farm’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go. You can choose from Whole Roasted Turkey, Turkey Breast, or Filet with green beans, mashed potatoes, and au jus, plus all the trimmings like with traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, and gravy.
FOOD & DRINKS
americastestkitchen.com

Weeknight Meals Bundle

Cooking solutions for busy days and nights. You’d cook more on busy weeknights if only you had a stash of favorite go-to recipes that felt like you’ve been making them for years. If this describes your attitude to weeknight cooking, we’ve got your stash right here. Recipes full of smart shortcuts and big flavor, that help you day in and day out make food you and your family love to eat.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Quick and Easy Fall Side Dishes for Busy Weeknights

Ready in 30 minutes. Peeled and cubed sweet potatoes are tossed with onions, apples (or pears), garlic, cinnamon, and ground chipotle for a mildly spicy side dish. You could also toss in a handful of walnuts and fresh sage, if you wish. Allrecipes home cook thumper5316 says, "This is an absolutely delicious combination of flavors. Both my husband and I loved it. I will definitely be adding this to my dinner rotation list."
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy