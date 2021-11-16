Business experts predict disruption, shortages, flexibility and inflation in store for 2022

THE DAILY SCOPE 11/10/21: Well, what we’ve all been experiencing in the form of higher gas and grocery prices – and the inventory shortage-high consumer demand shuffle — is now even more official. Inflation rose by 6.2 percent in October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s the steepest increase in more than three decades. Regardless of the reasons—or the fact that it’s happening across the globe—it’s still a buzzkill of a headline for the current administration. Not surprisingly, it’s good news for dollar stores, which until the pandemic were experiencing their own slowdowns, since current sticker shocks have redirected consumers their way. According to credit card tracking company Facteus and Bloomberg, consumer spending at discount stores was up 65 percent compared to the same time two years ago in pre-pandemic 2019, and 21 percent higher than just last week. The good news is that this will all stabilize – we’re still emerging ever-so-slowly from a once-in-a-century pandemic, after all – but sadly many consumers and retailers will be feeling the pinch through most of next year, too.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO