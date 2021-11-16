ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Business experts predict disruption, shortages, flexibility and inflation in store for 2022

Western Michigan University Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich.—Supply chain worries are on the minds of many Americans as they prepare for the holidays, and businesses are being tested in every area from retail fulfillment to staffing and more. Check out what experts from Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business are saying to expect as you hit...

wmich.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uiargonaut.com

Labor shortage sees few applicants to local businesses

Many businesses in Moscow are having difficulty filling open positions. This is a trend that can be seen across the entirety of the country. At the University of Idaho, 60 random students were asked if they’re working. 38 said that they weren’t. “I got a full-ride scholarship, so that made...
MOSCOW, ID
Seekingalpha.com

Disrupting Inflation: Innovative Companies Can Light The Way

Inflation and rising interest rates have prompted many equity investors to reconsider technology and high-growth companies. But this inflationary environment is different, and so are the companies best poised to rise above it. Inflation and rising interest rates have prompted many equity investors to reconsider technology and high-growth companies. But...
BUSINESS
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan businesses prepare for next product shortage

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — It’s an issue affecting nearly everyone. The supply chain issue, fueled by the pandemic, is in some cases making items more difficult to find and boosting the prices of things we use every day. “Most people do understand it. But I'd say that we're all...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Inc.com

Businesses Are Increasingly Relying on Automation to Compensate for Labor Shortages

The robots are taking over--and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Orders of robotic machinery have increase by 37 percent year-over-year, according to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). The reason: There just aren't enough workers to fill jobs. "With labor shortages throughout manufacturing, logistics, and virtually every industry, companies of all sizes are increasingly turning to robotics and automation to stay productive and competitive," Jeff Burnstein, president of A3, said in a press release. The trade association has seen a particular increase in automation in the automotive, agricultural, construction, electronics, food processing, and warehousing industries.
TECHNOLOGY
TODAY.com

What’s driving inflation, worker shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores?

You don’t have to be an economist to know something is going on with the American economy – whether it’s millions of jobs going unfilled, travel prices soaring or holiday shopping costing more than usual. What’s driving inflation, and how long will it keep impacting Americans? NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Nov. 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation Data in Focus as Supply Chain Disruptions Drag on

A busier calendar of economic data will be headlined by October inflation numbers. We expect the inflation rate ticked up to 4.5% reflecting higher food, gasoline, and home purchase/ownership costs. Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by weak year-ago comparables when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe. Price growth has been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to continue in October. Retail food prices, particularly for meat, have increased substantially in recent months following an earlier jump in agricultural commodity prices. Prices at the pump rose 5.1% from September to October, building on already elevated levels. Shelter costs, particularly owner’s replacement costs and other owned accommodation costs (realtor/broker fees) have been key drivers of price growth above pre-pandemic trends and that likely continued in October given a reacceleration in home resale prices. Auto related components including new vehicle and car rental and leasing costs are expected to show another increase as supply continues to be curtailed by the continuation of the global semi-conductor shortage.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#U S Consumers#Consumer Confidence#Americans
wustl.edu

WashU Expert: Are supply chain disruptions here to stay?

It’s common knowledge that holiday shopping is going to be challenging this year due to the broken supply chain. Many favorite items — like game consoles, toys, clothing and shoes — will be in short supply. And if you’re lucky enough to find the hottest toy on your child’s wish list, you will likely pay more for it. But what does the new year hold? Will 2022 be better?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WKBN

Inflation ‘breather’ on the horizon, financial experts say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A break in inflation could come early this year, according to financial analysts. The prices of groceries, gas, hotels, rental cars, just about everything have gotten more expensive. The October Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.2%, the highest increase since 1990. Price increases were high across the board: Food rose […]
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Inflation Is Driving Consumers to Dollar Stores Again

THE DAILY SCOPE 11/10/21: Well, what we’ve all been experiencing in the form of higher gas and grocery prices – and the inventory shortage-high consumer demand shuffle — is now even more official. Inflation rose by 6.2 percent in October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s the steepest increase in more than three decades. Regardless of the reasons—or the fact that it’s happening across the globe—it’s still a buzzkill of a headline for the current administration. Not surprisingly, it’s good news for dollar stores, which until the pandemic were experiencing their own slowdowns, since current sticker shocks have redirected consumers their way. According to credit card tracking company Facteus and Bloomberg, consumer spending at discount stores was up 65 percent compared to the same time two years ago in pre-pandemic 2019, and 21 percent higher than just last week. The good news is that this will all stabilize – we’re still emerging ever-so-slowly from a once-in-a-century pandemic, after all – but sadly many consumers and retailers will be feeling the pinch through most of next year, too.
BUSINESS
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 11/9/21: How supply chain disruptions will impact inflation, holiday spending forecast, and Robinhood suffers a data breach

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the importance of making sure that our veterans are taken care of when it comes to finding employment after their service to our country ends. Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst, Creditcards.com, tells John...
BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Owners Struggling with Inflation

With the roll-out of the vaccination program and the opening up of many industries, there had been a renewed sense of optimism facing the small business community in the US. Such optimism was, however, short-lived, marred for many small businesses in recent months by inflation. Inflation is attributed to demand...
BUSINESS
hudsonvalleyone.com

Some prices doubling as inflation, supply chain disruption hits Hudson Valley

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices over a given period of time. Inflation is typically a broad measure, such as the overall increase in prices or the increase in the cost of living in a country. But it can also be more narrowly calculated — for certain goods, such as food, or for services, such as a haircut, for example. Whatever the context, inflation represents how much more expensive the relevant set of goods and/or services has become over a certain period, most commonly a year.
KINGSTON, NY
nemonews.net

Local Businesses Impacted By Shortages

Remember last year’s shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and PPE?. Those same problems continue, and experts say it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Many factors have driven the supply chain shortage, which was magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of many manufacturers worldwide, shipping issues, and a shortage of manufacturing and warehouse workers, as well truck drivers to deliver the products are all factors in the growing number of shortages.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy