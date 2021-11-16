Genesis Back On The Road In North America

Charlie Benante says that he cried while watching GENESIS perform on the band's current tour, "The Last Domino?" The ANTHRAX drummer went to see the English progressive rockers play on Tuesday, November 16 at the United Center in his adopted hometown of Chicago. GENESIS kicked off its first U.S. tour since 2007 the previous night at the same venue, with 70-year-old frontman Phil Collins performing seated on stage, the result of debilitating nerve damage that affects his hands and back. He is being backed by his 20-year-old son Nicholas, who is replacing his dad behind the drums, along with keyboardist Tony Banks and bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, both 71, and longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO