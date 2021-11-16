ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Genesis Back On The Road In North America

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis is back on tour, playing its first North American dates since 2007, with the shows destined to be the band's final shows on the continent. The group's “The Last Domino?” tour features bandmembers Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and a hobbled and sedentary Phil Collins. The touring ensemble is...

Comments / 7

