Genesis Back On The Road In North America

Like many people in the early days of the pandemic, I was aimlessly scrolling through Tik Tok to occupy my boredom. One day I happened upon a video of this person completely shredding on the guitar. This person was Diamond Rowe, lead guitarist for the Atlanta-based breakout metal band Tetrarch. Tetrarch, compromised of Rowe, Josh Fore (vocals/guitar), Ryan Lerner (bass) and Ruben Limas (drums) are a band on the rise for metal stardom. The band has been showcased on a multitude of major magazines including Revolver, Guitar World, Guitar Player, Kerrang!, and Metal Hammer to name a few. Notably, Diamond was also the first African-American female lead guitarist in heavy metal to be featured in many of those publications. When listening to Tetrarch’s music it’s apparent the bands influences (Linkin Park, Korn, Slipknot etc). However, it’s undeniable that they are forging a new path in the music genre. They are the new nu-metal complete with massively heavy riffs paired with incredibly catchy choruses.
