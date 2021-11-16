Epiphone Releases Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior Guitar

Billy F Gibbons, apart from his five decades-long role fronting ZZ TOP, has in recent years recorded three much-lauded solo albums for Concord Records, including "Hardware", released this past June. To cap off the year, Concord is releasing a singular single, "Jingle Bell Blues", on November 9. It's Billy's reworking of the eternal "Jingle Bells" with some significant modifications or "Kustom" touches. "Bells on hot rods ring" is one such and mention is made of a "drop-top" sleigh. While the song exudes holiday cheer, the gut- bucket vocal approach that Billy applies to the repertoire is nothing short of extraordinary. Billy's guitar solos can best be described as "epic" and should heat up virtually any holiday get-together whether indoors or out. Also of literal note is the harmonica solo that renders the recording something of an homage to Jimmy Reed in a sonically up-to-date context.
