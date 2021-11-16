ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quickies: Ed Sheeran, Elton John, ABBA

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran shared an image that features both his name and the Pokémon Go logo and wrote, “coming soon.” No...

940wfaw.com

SFGate

BTS, Ed Sheeran Win Big at MTV European Music Awards

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, but were not on hand to collect the awards. Sheeran, who was present, won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”. More from Variety. As MTV EMAs Go Ahead in Budapest Despite Anti-LGBTQ Laws,...
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Elton John
illinoisnewsnow.com

Ed Sheeran reveals Elton John holiday duet title is “Merry Christmas”

Last month, Ed Sheeran revealed that he and Elton John were teaming up for a Christmas single, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, Sheeran shared some more details about the song. The “Shivers” singer told host Jimmy Fallon that Elton called him up last December to...
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Debuts at No. 1 In Australia With ‘=’

Ed Sheeran wouldn’t be denied the Australian chart crown with = (Equals) (via Atlantic/Warner), which blasts to No. 1 on the national survey. With his latest feat, Sheeran earns a fifth leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, following + (August 2012), x (June 2014), ÷ ( March 2017) and No. 6 Collaborations Project (July 2019).
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Exits COVID Quarantine for SNL Performance

Ed Sheeran is all better after battling COVID and was able to appear on Saturday Night Live and perform. He performed “Overpass Graffiti” and “Shivers” from his new album. And he did the performances live at the NBC studio.
Fairfield Mirror

Ed Sheeran’s “Equals” Is Good, But Not His Best

After four and a half years since his last studio album, Ed Sheeran is finally back with new music. His new album “=” (Equals), was released on Oct. 29, 2021 and has already been streamed over one billion times on Spotify. This album details new milestones and experiences that the...
Ashe County's Newspaper

Ed Sheeran: Pop peers 'want me to fail'

Ed Sheeran has claimed his "pop peers" don't want him to be successful. The 'Bad Habits' singer feels "accepted" by Black musicians in the UK and revealed only Stormzy, Dave, and his long-time friend and mentor Sir Elton John contacted him with messages of congratulations after his latest album '=' made it to number one because he thinks many other artists "actively want [him] to fail".
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Sheerios rise: Ed Sheeran returns with ‘=’

After a four-year hiatus, the music industry’s most popular ginger is back with “=.” Ed Sheeran, whose debut album “+” was released a decade ago this year, has returned with an eclectic collection of songs to close out the year and cement his position as everyone’s favorite musician to hate.
themusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran performing JOOX live concert

Giving fans all over Asia more of only the best in entertainment, JOOX – Asia’s most dedicated streaming platform — presents global music sensation Ed Sheeran in a JOOX-exclusive live concert for paid VIP users in Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. The concert promotes the singer-songwriter’s brand-new album, titled =, which is now included in JOOX’s vast and diverse music library.
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Defended by Richard Ashcroft Against Critics

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker should be celebrated because it's hard for a British to find success in the United States, so the former lead vocalist of The Verve says. AceShowbiz - Richard Ashcroft has called for people to "stop knocking" Ed Sheeran's success. The former The Verve frontman - whose...
Killeen Daily Herald

James Blunt had deal with Ed Sheeran

James Blunt made a "deal" with Ed Sheeran to teach him to ski in exchange for songwriting lessons. The 47-year-old singer has become "great friends" with the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker and gave him some help on the slopes when the 30-year-old star paid him a visit in Verbier, Switzerland. James...
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “=” by Ed Sheeran

You can’t judge an album by a single song when it comes to Ed Sheeran. What makes his new album “=” remarkable is the assortment of styles represented in the total 48 minutes of listening, highlighting Sheeran’s ability to do it all: pop, rap, acoustic, a cappella and more. The...
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Was ‘Blasted’ Recording ‘First Times’

Ed Sheeran sat down with Ryan Seacrest to discuss his new album, “=” (pronounced Equals) and he told the story behind recording “First Times.”. The song is about Ed as a first-time father experiencing his daughter’s “firsts.” He finished the track after a very spirited dinner. “Everyone had these little...
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Slams Pop Peers In New Interview

Ed Sheeran was recently on The Breakfast Club radio show when he was asked about acceptance from black artists. Sheeran said on the heels of his latest release, “=,” only a few artists congratulated him on the release, Stormzy, Dave, and longtime friend and mentor, Sir Elton John, were the only ones to send him messages of congrats.
lanthorn.com

Ed Sheeran sacrifices sincerity for streams on “=”

From a shy, 20-year-old singer-songwriter to new parent and Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran’s journey – both personal and professional – has always been authentically documented through his music. The England native released the fourth entry into his ongoing string of mathematic-titled albums, “=”, in 2021, ten years after his 2011 debut, “+”. Sheeran’s discography coincides with the timeline of many Lakers’ lives, from the beginning of our adolescences well into our college careers. His debut’s introverted, awkwardly heartfelt lyrics resonated heavily with his then-younger fanbase.
Billboard

Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Blasts to No. 1 In U.K.

With that tally, Equals outperforms the rest of this week’s Top 30 combined, a list that includes new entries from Richard Ashcroft, The War on Drugs and a classic Spice Girls reissue. Of that lofty sum, 68% was physical sales, including 11,600 copies on vinyl, the week’s best-seller on wax....
Gamespot

Ed Sheeran Teases Collaboration With Pokemon Go

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has teased a collaboration with Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, there are no details to go on at this point, but it's a safe bet to assume the partnership is about music. The 30-year-old singer from England is one of the most popular and successful artists on the planet,...
Pocket-lint.com

Pokémon Go to get exclusive Ed Sheeran performance

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go is a great example of game that just keeps chugging along, despite no longer being a cultural lodestar, with absolutely seismic numbers of players still logging in regularly to take walks and catch new pocket monsters. That continued relevance is demonstrated nicely by a just-announced partnership...
