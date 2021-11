LADY GAGA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN’T WANT TO MEET PATRIZIA REGGIANI: E! News reports on why Lady Gaga didn’t want to meet Patrizia Reggiani, the woman she portrays in her new film “The House of Gucci.” On Good Morning America Tuesday (November 16th), Gaga said, “I didn't want to meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder.” She continued, “I didn't want to collude with something I don't believe in … She did have her husband murdered.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO