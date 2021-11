Softening the blow of a monthly price hike, Disney is offering subscribers to Hulu’s live TV service access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. Beginning on December 21, the Hulu + Live TV package will cost $5 more each month. It will go up to $70 with the ad-supported tier of Hulu’s on-demand service and $76 with the ad-free Hulu. Notifications to subscribers have just gone out this morning. The new bundle builds on success the company has had with its combined offering of Disney+, ESPN+ and on-demand Hulu. That trio was announced in mid-2019, just before the record-setting launch...

