It’s ALL About The BEAST WARS BABY!

You may have seen the recent Creative Beast Studio’s successful Kickstarter, covered here in October. If you missed the popular campaign, fear not, because a range of Beasts of the Mesozoic Raptors and Ceratopsian Action Figures could be yours right now. In very simple terms, Ceratopsians are the horned dinosaurs like triceratops, and raptors are the agile dinosaurs on their rear legs, just in case you’re thinking of buying one for a friend and don’t know anything about dinosaurs. Maybe one of these models could be a great gift for someone. If anyone I know is reading this, I said maybe one of these models could be a great gift for someone. Each figure aims to be as realistic as possible, using current scientific understanding, and features multiple points of articulation.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO