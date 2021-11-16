ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 443.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The United States had administered 443,374,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 556,077,145 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
The Atlantic

Is Moderna Really Better Than Pfizer—Or Is It Just a Higher Dose?

Way back in February, when COVID-19 vaccines were still largely restricted to the most vulnerable among us, public-health leaders were determined to send a unified message: Don’t worry about the differences among the vaccines. “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them,” Anthony Fauci said on Meet the Press.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
CNET

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters: What to know if you got J&J

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
Fortune

Here are the side effects you can expect from a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Despite some public anxiety about the side effects from COVID-19 booster shots, severe reactions are rare, and most people feel effects that are similar to the initial dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Colorado Newsline

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

14-year-old receives wrong COVID vaccine

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirms a nurse acting on their behalf gave a 14-year-old girl a COVID vaccine that is not FDA approved for anyone under the age of 18. The girl received the J&J vaccine, but only Pfizer's vaccine has FDA approval for those under 18.
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 40,044 weekly cases highest in 10 months; 3,095 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,604 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, continuing a recent rapid increase in case numbers. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 7,923 cases per day, up 66.1% from a week ago, and up 86.9% over the last 30 days. Pennsylvania has added 55,458 cases in the past seven days, including 15,414 reinfection cases added Nov.13. ...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
