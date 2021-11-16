Wake County real estate prices hit all-time high in October

This chart from the Wake County Registry of Deeds shows the fluctuating median real estate price since January.

RALEIGH — The median sale price for a parcel of Wake County real estate was $398,500 in October, according to the county’s Registry of Deeds.

That’s up around $8,500 from the median price in September and $69,500 above January’s. The median price is the one in the very middle with half of the sell prices above and half below it. This means very large sales have virtually no impact because there are so few.

Changes in median sales prices tend to be caused by activity in the core market, officials said. Roughly 95% of real estate transactions in October happened in that core, which is property less than $1 million.

The county had four very high-value sales over $30 million. One was in Raleigh, while the other three were apartment complexes and townhouse developments in Cary.

There were also 148 purchases between $1 million and $30 million for more than $427 million total.