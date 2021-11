The Minders -- who were affiliated with Elephant Six in the '90s and whose original/former drummer Rebecca Cole went on to form Wild Flag with members of Sleater-Kinney and Mary Timony -- are gearing up to release their first album since 2016's Into the River, Psychedelic Blacktop. They've been crowdfunding the album on Kickstarter since 2020 and rolling out new singles in the process, and we're now premiering the album's latest single, "These Days." The song channels '60s sunshine pop by way of '90s indie rock, and here's what band leader Martyn Leaper says about it:

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO