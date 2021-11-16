ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Expands Global Tour, Announces Opening Acts

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber has added more dates to his global tour, now tallying nearly 100 dates over the next year and a half. It kicks off February...

Bryson Tiller Announces Christmas Project Inspired By Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande

If you've been waiting on a new album from Bryson Tiller, you might be waiting a little bit longer. Thankfully, they won't have to wait that long to hear some new music. The singer is coming through this holiday season with a new Christmas album, inspired by the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Tiller hit up Twitter to reveal that his upcoming project, A Different Christmas will be dropping ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19th.
Justin Bieber Takes Avatar Form on Upcoming “Tour Stop”

Justin Bieber is following the way of ABBA and planning a virtual concert on Nov. 18, where he will appear and perform in avatar form. “The groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real-time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience,” read a statement on the show.
Justin Bieber To Perform Virtually In The Metaverse

Justin Bieber will be performing in the metaverse. The “Peaches” singer is partnering with virtual entertainment company Wave for Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience, in which a digital avatar of Bieber will perform a full live show in cyberspace. According to a press release, the event will merge “gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance.”
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber announces virtual free concert through Wave

Justin Bieber is teaming up with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18. Dubbed Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience, the virtual event will feature Bieber performing songs from his latest album Justice as a virtual avatar inside his own virtual universe before he kicks off his 2022 Justice world tour. Bieber will perform his singles “Peaches,” “Hold On” and “Ghost.”
Justin Bieber Teases Upcoming Tim Hortons Collaboration

Justin Bieber has officially teased a major collaboration with Tim Hortons. The partnership is gearing up to be one of the most Canadian mashups of all time. In a recent post to Instagram, Bieber showcased a photo of himself with quintessential Tim Hortons cup. The singer’s tatted arms are seen reaching for some jewelry behind the cup. The caption read “working on something.” To further tease fans, the Canadian coffee chain commented on the photo with a heart-eye emoji, further leading fans to anticipate what is to come. Looking closely at the right of the image, fans can see a photo with an email address that reads “JustinBieber@TimHortons.com.” Those who have sent an email to the address will receive an automated response that reads,
JADEN, Téo, Eddie Benjamin added to Justin Bieber's tour stop at Enterprise Center

Latest update: JADEN, Téo and Eddie Benjamin have been added to Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour 2022” coming to Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. April 25. The show is rescheduled for a previous date. Tickets are on sale now. Get more information at ticketmaster.com. Update: Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour...
Elle King Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

Elle King will hit the road next year on her headlining Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour, hitting 29 cities across the US and Canada. The trek will launch in San Diego, CA on February 15th and wrap up at Los Angeles' historic The Fonda on March 28th. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday (November 19th) at 10 AM local standard time at elleking.com. Elle shared all the tour details on social media yesterday (Tuesday, November 16th) writing, “Feelin rowdy? Wanna party? YEAH ME TOO! Mamas back and ready as ever to throw down on TOUR AGAIN!!! …” Elle spent the better part of the year supporting her hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) with Miranda Lambert. The single debuted at No. 1 in early March on both Billboard‘s Rock Digital Sales Chart and the Country Digital Song Sales Chart. Elle is the first female artist in history to have scored four radio No. 1 singles on different formats including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. She recently released her version of the Christmas classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”
Justin Bieber Tickets For UK And European Leg Of Justice World Tour On Sale 10am Today

Justin Bieber will bring his Justice World Tour to the UK early in 2023. Justin Bieber tickets go on sale at 10am today. The worldwide trek will kick off in February with a 52-date run across North America, before spanning Mexico, Scandinavia, South America, Australia and New Zealand. More dates in Asia and the Middle East are still to be revealed.
Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, 'Thank You'; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
Hailey Bieber Admits It Was "Extremely Difficult" Navigating Justin Bieber's Sobriety

They have both spent their lives in the spotlight so it did not come as a surprise that when they began dating, Justin and Hailey Bieber became focal points in pop culture. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, and while they have maintained a strict level of privacy, the famous couple has often come forward with tales about their struggles and personal issues.
Justin Bieber Ticket Scam

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach) Scammers are now using fake Justin Bieber tickets in order to...
