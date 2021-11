St. Mary’s College of Maryland musician-in-residence Brian Ganz will continue his popular noon PianoTalk series live and in person on Monday, November 22. He will present an episode of “Musical Gardening,” in which he plays early works of Romantic composer Fryderyk Chopin and follows them with more mature works in the same genre, demonstrating the composer's growth process. This episode will feature polonaises, beginning with the virtually unknown Polonaise in D minor, Op. 71, No. 1 and culminating in the great “Heroic” Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53. The PianoTalk, which will take place in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall on the College campus, is free and open to the public. For more information about the concert, call (240) 895-4498.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO