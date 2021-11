UW-Stout outside hitter Sidney Hoverman were selected as honorable mention selections to the 2021 All-WIAC women’s volleyball team. Hoverman, a sophomore from St. Croix Falls, was the team’s leading hitter, putting down 339 kills for a per set average of 3.35 kills, a mark that ranked her third in the WIAC. Hoverman reached double digit kills in 21 of Stout’s 27 matches, recording a season-high 21 kills against Grinnell College in early September. Hoverman recorded three solo blocks and 33 block assists for 36 total. Hoverman also recorded the team season-high in digs, recording 32 in a match against St. Norbert College. Hoverman finished third in total points in the WIAC. This is Hoverman’s first selection to the All-WIAC team.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO