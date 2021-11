Meal kits are all the rage these days. From Home Chef to Blue Apron to HelloFresh, recipe delivery services are a convenient way to cook healthy, homemade meals without a lot of effort. Subscribers get all the ingredients they need along with easy-to-follow recipes, so even the most beginner (or the busiest) home chefs can prepare a delicious dinner in minutes. There are meal kits for all tastes and diets, whether you want something organic, vegetarian, paleo, or focused on a specific type of cuisine.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO