ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Magical Murder Mystery Tour: The Pubs of Midsomer

thewinebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 2000s, I came across the “Midsomer Murders” TV show on the A&E cable channel. It drew me in faster than a 50 percent off sale at Macy’s: The quaint charm of the imaginary English village of “Causton;” the sly humor of Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Tom Barnaby (John...

www.thewinebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
csbsjurecord.com

Murder mystery play premieres this week

CSB/SJU theater is reigniting the Halloween vibes this week with a murder mystery. They are putting on a production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” this week, Nov. 11-14 at the BAC. The cast has been putting in long hours to nail their monologues, perfect their accents and make art here...
MOVIES
lwlies.com

How The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour pioneered the visual album

Among the endless innovations which may be attributed to The Beatles is the marriage of pop music with video. While earlier rock-’n’-roll acts like Elvis Presley and Cliff Richard had made (largely forgettable) movies at the behest of their management, The Fab Four embraced film as a means of artistic expression in its own right.
MUSIC
wamc.org

"Back Dirt: A Murder on Skis Mystery" by Phil Bayly

Former WNYT anchor-turned-author, Phil Bayly has just released his third novel titled "Back Dirt: A Murder on Skis Mystery." A cold case killing brings Colorado police to Upstate New York. Is the crime connected to the murder of an archaeologist in the Adirondacks? Will the bloodshed beneﬁt plans at the Battle Ax Ski Resort?
PUBLIC SAFETY
discoverourcoast.com

Bookmonger: 'Souper' new murder mystery

A gaggle of elderly ladies and an overworked young doctor-in-training return for “The Fog Ladies: In the Soup,” the latest installment of Seattle author Susan McCormick’s “Fog Ladies” cozy murder mystery series. Readers who are familiar with the previous books in the series will already be acquainted with Sarah James,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hendrix
Person
Neil Dudgeon
Person
Evelyn Waugh
flickeringmyth.com

Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy The Afterparty to premiere in January

AppleTV+ has given the murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty from Phil Lord and Chris Miller a premiere date of January 28, 2022. Focusing on a murder which takes place at a high-school reunion, The Afterparty employs the Rashomon effect to depict events from each suspects point-of-view. The series stars...
TV SERIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Midsomer Murders#Restaurants#Christmas#A E#Macy#Dci#British#Acorn Tv#Henley
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Will Survive?

Lives are on the line in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and nothing will ever be the same again! Sonny gives Nina a reality check, Brando and Sasha fear for their newborn baby, Brook Lynn’s lies are exposed, and who will emerge alive from the rubble on Cassadine Island?. Nina may...
ENTERTAINMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
zip06.com

Whodunit? Ivoryton Library Hosts Murder Mystery Dinner

Midnight at the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Dinner was held at the Copper Beech Inn on Nov. 6 in celebration of the Ivoryton Library’s 150th anniversary. Here, actor Raul Fox (right) who played a detective reacts to a comment from one of the guests. Keep up with all that’s happening at the Ivoryton Library at ivorytonlibrary.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’ On Acorn TV, Where An Antiques Dealer Solves Murders In The South Of France

Back in Manchester, a grieving Jean is told by her estate attorney that they were near-bankrupt, and when Jean sees that the ring wasn’t among his affects, she decides to go to Sainte Victoire to find out where it went. She’s the antiques expert between the two of them, and she knows that ring could be worth anywhere from 70,000 euros to millions, depending on its history.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy