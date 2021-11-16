ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

ramseycounty.us
 6 days ago

3 - 6 p.m. (Pfizer - first, second, booster) or (Moderna - second doses, booster)...

www.ramseycounty.us

CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
