Game Preview: Titans Host Texans; Reese, Fisher to be Added to Ring of Honor

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Houston Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. While fans of the team continue to clamor for a nickname for the Titans defensive front, the pass rushers just keep harassing quarterbacks. The Titans have now recorded 27 sacks over in the first 10 games of the season, with linebacker Harold Landry (10 sacks) and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (7.5 sacks) leading the way. Simmons has five sacks in the past two games combined, and the Titans have nine sacks as a team the last two weeks. This week's target is Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and he can be an elusive one. The Titans will need to be disciplined with their rushes while trying to make Taylor uncomfortable. Keeping Taylor from tucking it and running for big gains is another defensive priority.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO