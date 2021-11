Dremoney Rose is only 7, but he's known he wanted to be a Police Officer for a while now. Thanks to Make-A-Wish, and the Hastings PD he was able to wear the badge. Dre is one tough kid and has everything someone would need to be a great police officer. He decided he wanted to be a police officer after an incident a few years ago, which made him decide that he needed to protect his mom.

HASTINGS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO