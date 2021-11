Alexi Ralston ’22, a theatre arts and English with a writing concentration double major, is the president of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI). SAI is a fraternity on campus that is open to anyone who identifies as a woman and shares a commitment to music. Ralston joined the organization the first semester of her sophomore year at the encouragement of friends from her marching band section. Her junior year, she was the chair of SAI’s social and sisterhood committee, which plans the events the fraternity holds each year. Now, for Ralston’s senior year at Gettysburg, she is president of SAI’s Epsilon Beta chapter.

