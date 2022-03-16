ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

13 tips to protect your deliveries from 'porch pirates'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOIcI_0czYpwM500

As more shoppers buy online, customers are being warned about porch piracy, when a person takes a package that was not shipped to them before its recipient can pick it up from their porch or building.

A recent study conducted by CCTV Camera World finds porch piracy will surge this holiday season as a record $207 billion in online holiday shopping is expected to increase deliveries.

Package theft is a growing problem across America. Last year, 43% of Americans reported having a package stolen at least once, according to C+R Research .

Some states are even taking action! In 2020, Oklahoma implemented a new way to deter porch pirates . The Porch Piracy Act lays out fines and potential prison sentences for those who steal packages, also known as porch pirates.

If you're looking for ways to protect your deliveries, here are some tips:

1. NONDESCRIPT PACKAGING

When possible, request that the item be sent in nondescript packaging. Ask senders not to announce where the package is coming from, especially if it’s from a high-end store. Sometimes this is possible through requesting a gift shipping option.

2. CUSTOMIZE DELIVERY TIMES

Customize delivery times, so you receive them when you're home. Amazon has an option to set a delivery day.

3. ASK A NEIGHBOR

Ask a neighbor to watch for, and pick up your box when it arrives.

4. DELIVER AT A FRIEND'S HOME

Have your package delivered to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home.

5. DELIVER AT WORK

Have your package delivered to your work.

6. SHIP TO STORE

If the retailer has the option, ship the package to the store. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some retailers will offer contactless pickup.

Amazon offers a locker feature that allows you to pick up your package from a secure location.

7. PICK UP FROM DELIVERY SERVICE

Pick up the package in-person from the delivery service. UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have a number of storefronts where packages can be picked up from. Follow COVID-19 procedures when going to pick up your package - and don't forget your mask!

MORE: 8 tips to help prevent mail thefts

8. TRACK YOUR PACKAGE

Track your package, so you know exactly when it will be received. And subscribe for delivery alerts.

9. REQUEST SIGNATURE CONFIRMATION

Request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery.

10. LEAVE INSTRUCTIONS

Leave instructions for your carrier, and ask them to place package in an area out of plain view.

11. PACKAGE LOCKBOX

Install a package lockbox. It can be installed near or in conjunction with your mailbox. Choose a lockable container for maximum security.

12. SECURITY CAMERAS

Install a security camera near your front door to catch potential thieves red-handed.

13. REPORT STOLEN PACKAGE

If a package is stolen, be sure to file a police report and then contact the seller or delivery company to file a missing package claim with U.S. Postal Service , UPS , FedEx and Amazon .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
News 12

Father and son pulled from car, attacked midday in Harlem

Police say a father and son are recovering after being attacked and robbed in Harlem Tuesday. The suspects can be seen in a video on dirt bikes pulling the victims from the car at the intersection of St. Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street then beginning to assault them. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Security Camera#Pirates#Cctv Camera World#Americans#C R Research
News 12

Keep your car and valuables safe with these 8 tips

The FBI reports that $7.4 billion was lost due to motor vehicle theft in 2020. According to the Insurance Information Institute, thieves are getting increasingly savvy, using smart keys to steal cars and switching vehicle identification numbers to avoid detection. It’s also alarming that between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec....
CARS
Popculture

Walmart Called out for Selling Counterfeit Products

Walmart has expanded its online store to compete with virtual retailers like Amazon, but it is still struggling to regulate all the third-party sellers it hosts. A prominent YouTuber just called out Walmart for selling counterfeit Pokemon Trading Card Game cards this weekend. The controversy has many users rethinking their shopping habits online.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
News 12

Guide: St. Patrick's Day parades across the Hudson Valley

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, March 19. Yonkers. Time:...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
News 12

Rainy day on tap for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day will be rainy today as temperatures dip slightly. News 12 Meteorologist Justin Godynick says St. Patrick's Day today will start foggy and remain cloudy and cooler with periods of light rain. Rain is expected to move into the area around 7 a.m. and last throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy