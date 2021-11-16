Perlage Black Truffle Juice In Pearls

Bindaetteok is something we grew up eating all the time and, as a result, I sort of took it for granted. It wasn’t until college (when Omma’s cooking was scarce) that I became excited about seeing it on the menu of a restaurant on campus or even in the prepared foods section of a local Korean grocery store. What sets bindaetteok apart from other Korean pancakes is the texture—it’s made out of mung beans, instead of flour, and therefore, neither the batter nor the finished product is smooth. Rather, it has the mouthfeel of a potato pancake. You can purchase mung beans already dried and peeled, so that all you have to do is soak them, which makes them soft enough to blend into a thick batter.

