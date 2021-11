Sicilian Savory Panettone

It’s a truth (nearly) universally acknowledged that buying a house you love is the cornerstone of the American dream. Often left out of that narrative is the fact that packing and moving all your belongings can be a nightmare. Rather than move all in one cortisol-drenched go, my boyfriend and I decided to spread our move out over almost two months. While we did avoid finding ourselves in the situation where everything we owned was simultaneously packed away, we instead lived in a sort of limbo where we knew our things were unpacked and accessible, but we weren’t certain which dwelling they were in. Or two-thirds of the things we needed to make dinner were in one home, but a key ingredient or utensil was in the other. Don’t even get me started on how many times I showed up to the new place with a car full of boxes and an empty stomach and proceeded to spiral into hanger-fueled panic almost immediately.

