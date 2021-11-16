ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland's two Guardians resolve their name dispute. Progressive Field deal advances in council

Cover picture for the articleCleveland's Major League Baseball franchise and a local roller derby club have reached a resolution in a lawsuit filed over the use of the name Guardians, allowing both to continue using it. The two sides on Tuesday jointly announced an “amicable resolution,” an agreement that permits the baseball team...

FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
Fox News

Cleveland Guardians era starts with 'ominous sign'

MLB’s Cleveland franchise officially changed its name to the Guardians Friday, and the new day in the organization’s history started with a bang. The Guardians opened their team store for fans to get their hands on new merchandise. As fans were shopping, the sign installed outside the team store came crashing down onto the sidewalk. The sign fell when a worker was on a ladder checking bolts.
Cleveland Scene

County Council Passes Progressive Field Deal 9-1, Public Spigot Continues to Spew Money for Pro Teams

Cuyahoga County Council voted 9-1 Tuesday to authorize spending its portion of a $435 million lease agreement with the Cleveland Guardians. The "deal" will keep pro baseball in Cleveland until 2036—with the possibility of two additional five-year extensions down the road—and will include more than $200 million in maintenance and upgrades at the facility on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
Cleveland.com

County Council failed to get key answers before approving Progressive Field deal

Cuyahoga County Council just approved a lot of our money for Progressive Field: Nine million dollars annually for renovations and capital repairs, on top of $11.6 million in one-time payments (“With mixed support, Cuyahoga County Council passes Progressive Field deal; one member votes no,” cleveland.com, Nov. 9). All but one council member voted in favor despite Gateway chair Ken Silliman admitting that the public could be saddled with the difference if tax revenues fall short or capital repairs exceed budget. Despite knowing that a winning team, not stadium renovations, bring out the fans. Despite no requirement that team owner Paul Dolan -- whom The Los Angeles Times reported last year was worth about $4.6 billion, yes, “billion” -- reveal how much profit the team produces. Despite knowing that Cleveland, one of the poorest cities in the nation, has tremendous unmet needs. Despite knowing that a deal like this should wait until Cleveland’s new mayor and council are in place. Despite knowing that Clevelanders, many of whom can’t afford the ticket price, would likely oppose this deal, but of course can’t vote on it.
fangraphs.com

Job Posting: Cleveland Guardians Baseball Technology Fellow

All applicants are encouraged to apply online through the Guardians website for consideration. Please click here to apply directly. The Cleveland Guardians Fellowship program is designed to accelerate the pace of development and impact for prospective candidates. Fellowship roles are focused on complex challenges, which involve developing new approaches, tools, and techniques to meaningfully drive the organization forward.
WKBN

Cleveland Guardians trademark suit ends with surprising resolution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A trademark lawsuit against the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC baseball team brought by the Guardians Roller Derby has been resolved. When the suit was filed, it claimed, “Two sports teams in the same city cannot have identical names.” It turns out, they can and will. Here’s what was sent in […]
Cleveland.com

Myles Straw solves center field problem for Cleveland Guardians: 40-man roster review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Center field was an unmade bed for the Indians in 2021. Seven players played the position, including five who made 14 or more starts there. It wasn’t until Chris Antonetti, president of baseball operations, acquired Myles Straw from Houston at the July 30 trade deadline that somebody was able to change the sheets and fluff the pillows in the middle of the outfield. That somebody was Straw, who started 55 of his first 60 games with Cleveland in center.
newscentermaine.com

Cleveland Guardians baseball, roller derby teams reach 'amicable resolution'; both will continue to use Guardians name

CLEVELAND — After months of speculation, the local professional baseball team in Cleveland will be able to officially use the name Guardians. According to a joint statement released by the baseball team and the roller derby team, both of which are now called the Cleveland Guardians, the name will be continued to be used by both organizations.
MLB

Agreement reached on 'Guardians' name

CLEVELAND -- If there was any concern that Cleveland would not be able to take the next steps with its historic name change, all of that worry can now be put to rest. The team announced Tuesday morning that the lawsuit filed by the local Guardians roller derby team over use of the name “Guardians” had been resolved, with both organizations permitted to continue using the name.
CBS Sports

MLB's Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team of same name

The Guardians, Cleveland's MLB team, have settled a lawsuit that was filed by a local roller derby team over the naming rights to the Cleveland Guardians. According to the Associated Press, the two sides announced an "amicable resolution" on Tuesday and stated that both organization will use the Guardians nickname.
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Guardians Name Can Finally Become Official

The Cleveland Indians announced the new Guardians name midway through the 2021 MLB season. Yet here we are in November and the change has still not happened. That is because of an odd lawsuit brought up by a local roller derby team in Cleveland that had been using the Guardians name.
