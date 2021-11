Surfing nr 10s, Crazy Surf spot in Northern Scotland. I had dreamt about this moment, I had surfed it 10years ago an all I wanted was to surf it again.. Its such a dangerous wave, such a heavy wave on how it breaks, on how the reef sticks out.. if you fall and get hurt you are in the middle of nowhere, far from civilisation, no one will get you.. As bad as you want to get the waves of your life, you always the danger is always in the back of your mind.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO