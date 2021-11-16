ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Poll Finds Strong Support For Roe V. Wade

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision...

www.effinghamradio.com

dailyutahchronicle.com

Hibben: A Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Mean the End of an Unbiased Supreme Court

This December, the Supreme Court will start hearing arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion provider in the state, succeeded in blocking the law. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to decide if pre-viability bans violate the Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Why the new polling on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade matters

With Republican-appointed justices enjoying a dominant majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, GOP policymakers at the state level have scrambled to impose new restrictions on Americans' reproductive rights. The most odious is Texas' new bounty system, but it's not the only anti-abortion measure approved of late. And while there's no...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Indiana Gazette

Beyond Roe V. Wade

If you are pregnant and in need, come to the Catholic Church! That was the message of Cardinal John O’Connor 30 years ago when he founded the Sisters of Life in New York. That community of Catholic nuns were founded to protect and enhance the sanctity of human life. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

What if Roe v. Wade falls? Conflict over abortion laws won’t ease

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases — perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps...
U.S. POLITICS
FloridaDaily

Aron Solomon: Will Dobbs Really End Roe v. Wade

In two weeks, on December 1st, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that came to the Court from the 5th Circuit. In the only case the Court will hear on that day, the 70 minutes set aside for oral argument could completely reshape abortion law in the United States.
JACKSON, MS
Columbus Dispatch

Overturning Roe v Wade would take away equal protection for women

Texas is attempting to dictate what healthcare women can receive nearly 50 years after Roe v Wade. Seven justices of the United States Supreme Court voted in 1973 to overturn a statute in the State of Texas which outlawed abortion in most cases of pregnancy. Today, a Texas law bans...
TEXAS STATE
