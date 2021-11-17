Tshiebwe leads #13 UK to 80-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s

Seton Hall women’s basketball returned to Walsh Gymnasium on Tuesday with the Pirates defeating Mount St. Mary’s 81-68 in their season opener. The Hall opened the game on a 9-0 run, with Mya Jackson hitting two consecutive three-point shots and Andra Espinoza-Hunter scoring her first three-point basket of the season. Mount St. Mary’s were not deterred by the quick start, though, as they responded with a 9-0 run of their own during the first quarter. The Mountaineers were within a point of the Pirates as the first quarter came to an end, but junior guard Lauren Park-Lane scored a late three-point basket to increase their lead to four heading into the break.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO