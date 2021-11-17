ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tshiebwe leads #13 UK to 80-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s

By Kent Taylor
Wave 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAVE) - Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 16 rebounds as #13 Kentucky beat Mount St. Mary’s 80-55 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. “I like the fact that I’m able to get on our best...

www.wave3.com

247Sports

Everything John Calipari said after Kentucky's win over Mount St. Mary's

Kentucky grabbed its second win of the 2021-22 season Tuesday night, when the Wildcats ran away from Mount St. Mary's in an 80-55 victory. The Wildcats were powered by a trio of newcomers, with Oscar Tshiebwe continuing to dominate the glass, Sahvir Wheeler running the point guard with precision and freshman TyTy Washington showing the kind of scoring burst that makes him a potential star as the season goes on.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

No. 13 Kentucky steamrolls Mount Saint Mary’s, 80-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 13 Kentucky picked up its second win of the season, beating Mount Saint Mary’s 80-55. Kentucky (2-1) is above .500 for the first time since Nov. 25, 2020. Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 24 points and 16 rebounds. TyTy Washington pulled in 16 points,...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Watch the Tape: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

The Kentucky Wildcats, led by another dominate performance by Oscar Tshiebwe, came away with a second straight blowout victory over a lesser opponent. There was a clear lack of concentration early in the game, which was confirmed when you watch the tape, but the end result was still an 80-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s victory over Mount St. Mary’s

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Mount St. Mary’s University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 13th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Mountaineers, 80-55. Next up for Kentucky (2-1) is a home game against Ohio University (3-0) on Friday, Nov. 19 in Rupp Arena. Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands big commitment from Power 5 transfer

Ahead of Saturday’s game clash with Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats got good news on the homefront. A wideout with Power 5 experience is heading to Lexington. Taj Harris, a former 3-star recruit, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Kentucky. A 4-year starter at Syracuse, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound wideout will...
KENTUCKY STATE
hillcountrynews

No. 4 Villanova opens season with 91-51 victory over Mount St. Mary’s

The crowd was ready, the first sellout at Finneran Pavilion in 622 days, and Villanova gave the fans a show Tuesday — hustling, scrapping, diving to the floor and making …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thesetonian.com

Women’s basketball opens season with 13-point win over Mount St. Mary’s

Seton Hall women’s basketball returned to Walsh Gymnasium on Tuesday with the Pirates defeating Mount St. Mary’s 81-68 in their season opener. The Hall opened the game on a 9-0 run, with Mya Jackson hitting two consecutive three-point shots and Andra Espinoza-Hunter scoring her first three-point basket of the season. Mount St. Mary’s were not deterred by the quick start, though, as they responded with a 9-0 run of their own during the first quarter. The Mountaineers were within a point of the Pirates as the first quarter came to an end, but junior guard Lauren Park-Lane scored a late three-point basket to increase their lead to four heading into the break.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
WDVM 25

Mount St. Mary’s scores most points in a game since moving to NCAA Division I with 117-62 win over Washington College

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Mount St. Mary’s picked up it’s first win of the season, defeating Washington College 117-62, in front of the first crowd at Knott Arena since February of 2020. “We have guys on our roster that didn’t know what Knott Arena was like,” said Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “Now they’ve experienced it, […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Funk, Obinna lead Saint Joseph's past Mount St Mary's 80-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 18 points and Ejike Obinna notched a double-double as Saint Joseph’s defeated Mount St. Mary’s 80-60 in nonconference action on Saturday. Cameron Brown added 17 points for the Hawks (2-0), while Obinna chipped in with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II scored...
PHILADELPHIA, MO
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary’s Drops Thrilling Contest on Last Second Goal

EMMITSBURG, Md. (November 12, 2021) – An electric crowd at the ARCC Swimming Pool got treated to an absolute classic of a game between the Mount St. Mary's and Johns Hopkins men's water polo teams. It came down to the last second, but the Blue Jays walked off with the game-winning goal as time expired to disappoint the Mount faithful.
EMMITSBURG, MD
chatsports.com

Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s preview, viewing info and predictions

After cruising to a win on Friday night against Robert Morris, the Kentucky Wildcats are back in action Tuesday when the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers invade Rupp Arena for the second game of The Kentucky Classic. Through the first two games of the season, this Kentucky squad has shown a...
KENTUCKY STATE

