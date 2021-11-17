Swain scores 1,000th career point in Yale win

The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Ahead of Saturday’s game clash with Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats got good news on the homefront. A wideout with Power 5 experience is heading to Lexington. Taj Harris, a former 3-star recruit, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Kentucky. A 4-year starter at Syracuse, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound wideout will...
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Junior Ayoka Lee led the Kansas State women's basketball team to a 76-44 win over Western Kentucky, which included the All-America candidate surpassing the 1,000-career point mark and earning her 30th career double-double on Sunday afternoon in Bramlage Coliseum during the 2021 WNIT Preseason Tournament. Lee ended...
In a game that saw a combined 1,034 yards of offense, Brown came up on the short end of a 63-38 final against Yale on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. The 101 combined points were the most scored in a Brown game this season, while the Bears put up over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season.
The Boston College Eagles looked good in their 2021-22 opener, defeating the Harvard Crimson 86-60 behind 19 points from Taylor Soule, who reached 1,000 for her career, on Tuesday at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Soule started off her senior season with a bang by being a force in...
COLLEGE PARK — Eric Ayala scored 13 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and No. 21 Maryland beat Quinnipiac 83-69 to start the season on Tuesday night. Qudus Wahab added 17 points for the Terrapins, who led by 16 at halftime and never let Quinnipiac get closer than the final margin of 14.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 with a bang on Wednesday scoring 108 points, the most in the Amy Williams era. The Huskers have five players finish in double figures, including Isabelle Boure, who had a game-high 17 points. Sam Haiby, an All-Big Ten selection last season, had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – A career-night from Trevon Faulkner wasn't quite enough for the Northern Kentucky men's basketball team, which dropped a 70-69 overtime decision to UNC Greensboro. Early in the second half, Faulkner buried a three to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau. The Norse sit at 1-1 on the season,...
PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. The 7-foot Kaminsky continued a stellar stretch of play, making up for the recent absence of injured starter...
NORMAN, Oklahoma – Northwestern State post Kendal Coleman produced a career-high 19 points Tuesday as the Demons slugged it out early with Oklahoma in the season opener. But the Sooners heated up in the second half en route to a 77-59 win as OU shot 65 percent from the field to pull away from a game Demon squad.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had himself a successful coaching career. He has had the pleasure of coaching great teams with great talent and he has used his coaching skills to ensure that he keeps his success going. On Saturday, Rivers earned his 1,000th career victory with a 114-105 win...
It was a special afternoon at McCown Gymnasium on Saturday when the Winona State volleyball team (24-3, 15-3) not only celebrated senior day, and not only celebrated a 3-0 sweep over NSIC foe University of Mary (6-21, 3-15), but the Warriors also celebrated the 1,000th career kill by senior Megan Flom.
Current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has been around the NBA for a long time. Not only did he have a long, successful career as a player, but he’s now making history as a coach. Rivers has been coaching in the NBA since 1999, with over two decades of...
