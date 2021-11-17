ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Swain scores 1,000th career point in Yale win

sheltonherald.com
 4 days ago

Azar Swain scored 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Siena
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands big commitment from Power 5 transfer

Ahead of Saturday’s game clash with Tennessee, the Kentucky Wildcats got good news on the homefront. A wideout with Power 5 experience is heading to Lexington. Taj Harris, a former 3-star recruit, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Kentucky. A 4-year starter at Syracuse, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound wideout will...
KENTUCKY STATE
K-StateSports

Lee Marks 1,000 Career Points During Victory Against WKU

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Junior Ayoka Lee led the Kansas State women's basketball team to a 76-44 win over Western Kentucky, which included the All-America candidate surpassing the 1,000-career point mark and earning her 30th career double-double on Sunday afternoon in Bramlage Coliseum during the 2021 WNIT Preseason Tournament. Lee ended...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

Yale Puts Up Most Points Since 1930 in Win over Brown

In a game that saw a combined 1,034 yards of offense, Brown came up on the short end of a 63-38 final against Yale on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. The 101 combined points were the most scored in a Brown game this season, while the Bears put up over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Times

Ayala reaches 1,000-point mark in Maryland’s win over Quinnipiac

COLLEGE PARK — Eric Ayala scored 13 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and No. 21 Maryland beat Quinnipiac 83-69 to start the season on Tuesday night. Qudus Wahab added 17 points for the Terrapins, who led by 16 at halftime and never let Quinnipiac get closer than the final margin of 14.
MARYLAND STATE
knopnews2.com

Huskers score 108 points, win season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 with a bang on Wednesday scoring 108 points, the most in the Amy Williams era. The Huskers have five players finish in double figures, including Isabelle Boure, who had a game-high 17 points. Sam Haiby, an All-Big Ten selection last season, had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
LINCOLN, NE
Derrick

Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns' victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. The 7-foot Kaminsky continued a stellar stretch of play, making up for the recent absence of injured starter...
NBA
nsudemons.com

Coleman scores career-high 19 points in competitive loss at OU

NORMAN, Oklahoma – Northwestern State post Kendal Coleman produced a career-high 19 points Tuesday as the Demons slugged it out early with Oklahoma in the season opener. But the Sooners heated up in the second half en route to a 77-59 win as OU shot 65 percent from the field to pull away from a game Demon squad.
BASKETBALL
Winona Daily News

Local sports roundup: WSU's Flom spikes 1,000th career kill

It was a special afternoon at McCown Gymnasium on Saturday when the Winona State volleyball team (24-3, 15-3) not only celebrated senior day, and not only celebrated a 3-0 sweep over NSIC foe University of Mary (6-21, 3-15), but the Warriors also celebrated the 1,000th career kill by senior Megan Flom.
WINONA, MN
SLAM

Doc Rivers Becomes Tenth Coach in NBA History with 1,000 Career Wins

Current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has been around the NBA for a long time. Not only did he have a long, successful career as a player, but he’s now making history as a coach. Rivers has been coaching in the NBA since 1999, with over two decades of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy