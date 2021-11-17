Hit Monkey Mayhem Takes Over in Hulu's Darkly Funny Series

Today's post is about the left turn. No, it's not a driving lesson, and no, it's not about politics. When things take a left turn, it means they go haywire, go south, etc.; in other words, it means there has been an unexpected twist in the turn of events. If you drew a line and turned left four times, what would you get? A square. But not just any square. It's the square of a comic strip. And the comic is about none other than situations with unexpected endings! We went a full circle, though we were talking about squares—what a twist! And that's what these comics are all about. Take a note of the name of the comics, for you might like them a lot—it's the "Machine Yearning Comics"! Enjoy your read!

