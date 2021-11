David Draiman of DISTURBED, which recently played its first pandemic-era shows, spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Evolution" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We spent the past week [or] two coming up with some pretty amazing new DISTURBED material that we are very, very excited about. There's nothing like playing live to inspire you, and it definitely seemed like it broke the seal. And now we're all guns blazing. We're very, very excited."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO