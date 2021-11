One of Fortnite's most long-awaited collaborations is finally coming to light. On Wednesday, the popular Epic Games battlle royale shared a graphic with the Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden logos, with the text "Believe it!" and the date November 16, 2021. While there's no telling what the extent of the crossover would be, this comes after months of speculation and rumors surrounding Naruto elements entering the game. The first hints that the anime icon could be entering the game were revealed in May, as part of presentation documents made public during the Apple and Epic Games lawsuit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO