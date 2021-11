PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a violent crash in Philadelphia’s Olney section Saturday morning that left five others injured, police say. The crash happened on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:10 a.m. Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the outer lanes when the operator, a 57-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and flipped the vehicle into two other cars that were stopped at a red light on Whitaker Avenue. The 11-year-old boy, later identified as Tai’rhey Brown, and 34-year-old Amber Shanta...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO