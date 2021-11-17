Dial Soap Ministry

Last week we looked at how God really shook up Levi Bradley‘s life, and this week we’re going to look at how through that, one of the most impactful ministries in Sapulpa was birthed. Shoulder To Shoulder Ministries comes from the verse in Zephaniah 3:9 that illustrates serving the Lord “shoulder to shoulder.” Bradley shared the vision they have for Sapulpa and how it’s not about Shoulder To Shoulder, but how it’s about the Kingdom of God. “We want to see partnerships,” he says. “I want to see a city like in the book of Acts where no one has needs because everybody gave up everything they have for the sake of the gospel.”

SAPULPA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO