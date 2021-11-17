ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Pros and Cons of Deciding to Lose Weight During a Michigan Winter

By Maitlynn Mossolle
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I want to preface this by saying that everyone has a right to love their bodies and the skin they are in. However, we can be realistic enough to admit that there are some people who want to be able to love a little less and lose a few pounds they're...

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
healthcanal.com

Do Bananas Cause Belly Fat Or Weight Loss? The Truth, Demystified

Is there anything better than a perfectly ripe banana right when you need something sweet?. Like all fruits and vegetables, bananas are full of fiber and micronutrients. They’re rich and delicious, too, which may have some dieters wondering whether or not overindulging in this healthy snack might throw them off track.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
healthcanal.com

6-Weeks Plan To Walk Off Your Belly Fat (Simple & Effective)

Almost two-thirds of the adult population in the US are either overweight or obese. The most common weight-related problem is weight gain around the stomach area, often called belly fat. Abdominal obesity tends to increase with weight gain and is a primary concern to overall health and fitness. A study[1]...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Calories#Emotion#Patient
healthcanal.com

Shedding Your Belly Fat With These 3 Best Fruits

Part of losing weight is finding ways to shrink your waistline. Belly fat can be stubborn and take some time to get rid of. People try serious exercises and even long diets to get rid of belly fat. But starving yourself and overworking won’t benefit your health. Instead, work on...
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Using Dumbbells

Dumbbell exercises are an excellent way to lose body fat, including on your stomach. While you can't spot reduce abdominal fat, losing weight all over your body eventually helps you lose belly fat. Aside from essential healthy habits such as getting the right amount of sleep, eating a nutrient-dense diet...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
mymmanews.com

Pros and Cons of Having a Home Gym

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if you had a home gym? How going there wouldn’t take so much of your time? And how a home gym will make working out a breeze? If you’re considering building a home gym already, stay for a while. In this article, we will talk about the pros and cons of having a home gym.
WORKOUTS
1240 WJIM

There’s A Two Story Outhouse In Michigan

There are some funny things in Michigan, but I don't know if any of them top this two-story outhouse that sits in Cedar Lake, Michigan. How comfortable would you be using the restroom, with someone else going right above you? There's little room for privacy, and multiple theories have been concocted as to the origins of the house. However, an author who was friends with a member of the family cleared up some of those rumors:
MICHIGAN STATE
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy