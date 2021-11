Thursday was a sweat-free night for us as I passed on the NBA, given there were only three games on the card. We did, however, cash our best bet on Wednesday night as the Pistons not only covered the spread as a three-point underdog, but they also won outright to notch their second victory of the season. Tonight, I’ll be looking to fade not just a dog but a dog with fleas when the Pelicans host the Nets on Friday night.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO